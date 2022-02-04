Emma pays homage to Britney Spears in Sanremo, from the hit Baby One More Time to the end of the conservatorship

On the evening of the covers of the Sanremo 2022 Festival, Emma will be able to bring “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears with Francesca Michielin. Here is the meaning of the chosen song and the story of the singer, from the first hits of the nineties to the end of the conservatorship.

On the fourth evening of Sanremo Festival 2022, Emma Marrone will perform together with Francesca Michielin with the cover of the song Baby One More Time from Britney Spears. The two singers will perform together for the first time on the Ariston stage, after Francesca Michielin was conductor of the song Every Time it is like this friend and colleague, competing in this 72nd edition. While waiting to see them duet, we discover the meaning of the song they have chosen.

Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time message

Baby One More Time it came out in 1998 and started the career of Britney Spears, then a teenager with long blonde pigtails and bangs. In short, the song turned into a real one international hit of the nineties, becoming the most successful single by a singer still in her teens. Written by Swedish producer Max Martin, Britney asks for a signal from his belovedwho left her, and hopes he will “hit one more time” (hit me baby one more time). She wonders how the romance could have ended like this and she feels loneliness is killing her.“The song is about the stress we all go through when we are teenagers”, told Britney in an interview with Guardianon the occasion of the 20 years of his debut single, in 2018.

The story of Britney Spears, from the nineties to 2007

From her 1998 debut album and for the next ten years, Britney Spears has been a true queen of pop. With her hits, she has climbed the international charts, both on radio and on television. All this was happening up to 2007year in which he lived a terrible mental crisis mainly because of thecustody of childrenSean Preston and Jayden James, had since marriage with Kevin Federline in 2004. At the time she was already using drugs and entered a beauty salon secretly, shaving her hair to scratch, then went out into the parking lot and smashed a car in front with an umbrella.

The period of the conservatorship and the end of legal protection

Following this incident, in 2008, she was locked up in one psychiatric facility and from that moment he began a long battle to regain full possession of his life, after years of getting in and out of rehabilitation. In 2016, Britney Spears revealed that her life was largely controlled by the father, Jamie Spearsand began to cry out for the end of conservatorship, the legal protection entrusted to him. A termination that came only in September of this year, with a decision by the Los Angeles court and the voluntary resignation of Jamie Spears. Now Britney is free and has announced her marriage to her boyfriend Sam Asghari.