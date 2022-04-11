Emma Peters and Waxx perform “Billie Bossa Nova” by Billie Eilish on RTL2

2020 was definitely a year apart. The pandemic and confinement have not been a pleasant experience, but they have allowed many people to question themselves. Waxx with his guitar in one hand and his phone in the other took the opportunity to start writing music again, doing covers, live on Instagram, and communicating on social networks.

One thing leading to another, he began to receive requests from a lot of artist friends for duets, covers. Sometimes even artists he didn’t know personally. And that’s how videos were born during this period with his friend Pomme, Louane, Gérard Darmon but also with Yungblud, Hoshi and many others.

It was also during this period that he received several messages asking him to do a duet with Emma Peters. He then listened I lie son, first title, and discovered a woman full of talent with her voice and her guitar. It’s love at first sight, he finds it beautiful, captivating, sensitive and so authentic. But the first confinement ended, Waxx did not have time to contact her and the duo was not made. Months have passed and it’s in Lightning that the missed date has finally taken place.

For the moment of sharing with her guest, the “guilty pleasure” (guilty pleasure) of Waxx, Emma Peters has chosen Billie BossaNova a title that touched him a lot and that can be found on Billie Eillish’s second album. As its name suggests, the title is a bossa nova on the guitar, which is very similar to the style of the young singer. But as she likes to sing in French, she took the liberty of adapting the text in the language of Molière. It is therefore an acoustic and completely new version of this title by the multi-award-winning American singer that the two artists played as a duet in Lightning.

