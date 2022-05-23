Emma Raducanu: Britain’s No. 1 fights for second round on Roland Garros debut | Tennis News – NewsGroove Uk







Emma Raducanu battled to fend off Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the first round of French Open

Emma Raducanu showed great determination to fight back and edge Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-1 in the first round of French Open on Monday.

The US Open champion broke serve twice in the opening set but was brought down to a tie-break by the 17-year-old qualifier.

Raducanu fought back to take second before running away with the deciding set to reach the second round in Paris on his main draw debut.

Norrie continues his great run on clay; Evans finally wins in Paris

Norrie made short work of French joker Manuel Guinard

Fellow Briton No 1 Cameron Norrie, who is fresh off winning his maiden clay-court title in Lyon at the weekend, made short work of French wild card Manuel Guinard.

Norrie won a tight first set and then cruised to a 7-5 6-2 6-0 win to set up a second-round meeting with Australian qualifier Jason Kubler.

Dan Evans finally won a match at Roland Garros on the fifth request.

Evans, a first-round loser in each of his previous four main draw appearances, beat Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4.

Dart suffers a painful exit; Watson also absent

Harriet Dart suffered an early exit at Roland Garros

Harriet Dart narrowly avoided a dreaded double bagel for the second time at a Grand Slam losing 6-0 6-2 to Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the first round of French Open.

The 25-year-old failed to win a match in a first-round loss to Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open in 2019.

Dart must have feared a repeat at 6-0 3-0, but she managed to get a few games on the board before her early exit from the tournament was finally confirmed.

Heather Watson suffered a first-round exit, losing in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, to Elsa Jacquemot of France.

