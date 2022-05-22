Emma Raducanu: Britain’s No. 1 leads the British contingent at Roland-Garros on Monday | Tennis News – NewsGroove Uk







Emma Raducanu worked alongside LTA coach Louis Cayer at Roland Garros

Emma Raducanu leads the British contingent as the US Open champion makes her main draw debut at Roland Garros on Monday.

The US Open champion opens her campaign against 17-year-old Linda Noskova – the third match on the Simonne-Mathieu court not before 2.30pm (BST).

Noskova is the women’s champion at Roland-Garros last year and the latest in a long line of players from the Czech Republic.

The 19-year-old Raducanu declared herself fit, despite concerns over a back problem and she looked relaxed as she trained with LTA coach Louis Cayer alongside her on Sunday.

The 12th seed arrives in Paris after parting ways with German coach Torben Beltz last month, leaving her in search of a fourth coach in the space of a year after stints with Nigel Sears at Wimbledon and Andrew Richardson at Flushing Meadows.

Speaking ahead of her clay-court debut playing for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup play-off against the Czech Republic last month, Raducanu said she thought it could be one of her best surfaces.

His mantra remains a need for time, patience and tinkering with his game.

“I think something that clay has taught is how to experiment, play with the ball and the dimensions of the court,” she said. “I think the dropshot is a really good shot to use in the game. Especially on clay where people might sit down a bit.

“I don’t particularly see myself as a dropshotter, a chipper thing. I just think what I do is more experiment and have fun.”

Raducanu is heading into her opener after playing a total of nine matches on clay over the past month and she feels she has adapted to the surface much faster than she thought.

“I definitely learned to stay in the point. I think my movement in defense has also improved a bit. Just when to play with effects and when to really hit it hard,” she said.

“You don’t always have to get away with it. Sometimes you can also play your hard court game on a clay court. It’s just about finding the balance. I think clay definitely teaches you that.”

Britain’s number 1 Cameron Norrie, who is fresh off winning a maiden clay-court title in Lyon this weekend, begins his campaign against Frenchman Manuel Guinard on Monday.

Dan Evans, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson are also in action on a bumper day of action for the Brits.

