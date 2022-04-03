Emma Roberts and other celebrities who shine without hanging on the last name of their families

Perhaps sharing a last name with someone important can be useful to gain certain privileges, especially in an industry like Hollywood where everything is about gaining prestige.

No one can deny that the world moves by levers but the industry is also full of obstacles and just as it can help, it can also It can be very cruel when you try to shine on your own.

This is why some celebrities have struggled to show that they are much more than a surname and that they can shine on their own.

Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts Emma made her way alone despite being the niece of a great celebrity

Julia Roberts is definitely one of the most loved and respected figures in Hollywood, with an impeccable career that has kept her on top for years. But something that not many know is that she is the aunt of one of the icons of millennial television: Emma Roberts.

That your family relationship is not the first thing that comes to the collective mind it means that Emma has done a good job of blazing her own trail. The actress got her big break in 2004 when she starred in the Nickelodeon series, Unfabulous and More. From there came other projects such as NancyDrew (2007), Wild Child (2008) and Hotel for Dogs (2009).

As he grew older, he obtained more mature roles until finally reached the most important streaming platforms with scream queensfrom 2015 to 2016 and the horror anthology series American Horror Storyfor five seasons.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus have made a great team but each has their own projects

Billy Ray Cyrus has been one of the icons of country music, with 12 studio albums and 44 singles. The song Achy Breaky Heart», became the first single to reach triple platinum status and one of the best sellers in the early nineties. It has also occupied the first places in Billboard Country Songs for consecutive weeks.

But the success of Billy Ray was not a barrier for Miley run a completely separate race. Although as a child she was “Billy’s adorable daughter”, she has always stood out for her talent, being Hannah Montana your big chance to catapult yourself to the top. Although curiously they shared screen credits, Miley was the absolute protagonist. Music has been his greatest passion. covering various styles, from pop and country pop to hip hop, experimental and rock.

Zoe Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz Zoë is the daughter of the musician Lenny Kravitz but she has slipped into the greats on her own

The Kravitz surname is unmistakable and it is impossible not to think of a family that overflows with talent. Although Lenny Kravitz has had a very extensive career as a composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer, his daughter’s name, Zoe Kravitz, has also grabbed the headlines.

The actress had a well-earned opportunity to play the chaotic Catwoman on the new tape TheBatman.

Zoë Kravitz as Woman-Gato in ‘The Batman’ (Photo: Disclosure)

Zoë inherited great talent from both parties. It is the face of the French fashion house Saint Laurenthas a band called LOLAWOLF and is working on a solo album with Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff. Although she has always been very discreet about what she is doing and the projects she is adding, the world recognizes her without linking her to her father’s fame.

Lily Collins and Phil Collins

Lily Collins Phil Collins marked a turning point in the music of the seventies and eighties but today his daughter Lily shines with her own projects

Phil collins is one of the most important singers, songwriters, producers and musicians in the industry. He has stood out for his work as a soloist but also with the band Génesis. In the seventies and eighties he led the Billboard Top 100 and he was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO). Throughout his career he has been creditor of seven Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, an Academy Award and two Golden Globes for his work on soundtracks.

But what her father has done has nothing to do with what Lily Collins has achieved on her own. It is strange that someone relates to the singer because They work completely independently.

Lily debuted at the cinema with the film The Blindside, from 2009, next to Sandra Bullock. She has also been in projects like mirrormirror (2012) and Rules Don’t Apply (2016), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Her leading role in Emily in Parisfrom Netflix, led her to be nominated again for the 2020 Golden Globes.