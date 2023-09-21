Emma Roberts apologizes to Angelica Ross after allegedly referring to her by the wrong gender

(CNN) — Actress Angelica Ross thanked her “American Horror Story: 1984” co-star Emma Roberts for apologizing after Ross accused Roberts of referring to her by the wrong gender.

The ‘Pose’ star shared, ‘Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, acknowledging that your behavior was unbecoming of a colleague.’ this wednesday x (formerly Twitter). “I will keep the door open to your desire to do better and support social justice issues through my platform.”

Ross, a transgender woman, previously said instagram live, What was spread on other platforms was that while speaking with Roberts during the filming of “American Horror Story: 1984”, Roberts made a transphobic comment.

According to Ross, when the director told her, “Okay, ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work,” Roberts reportedly responded, “You don’t mean miss?”

After the story went viral, Ross shared a message on social media to those who, according to him, were threatening Roberts.

“Let me make something very clear. I appreciate the support but please don’t joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about your responsibility.” Written in X. “Now this is fun.”

And it looks like Ross has more to say.

“I’m glad I don’t have to explain what’s really going on to people who understand and care.” Published this Wednesday in X. “People pick up bits and pieces without understanding what’s going on. I’ve tried to give them digestible excerpts. But I’ve quickly been offered the space to go into more detail.”

CNN has contacted representatives for both Roberts and FX, which airs the “American Horror Story” franchise, for additional comment.