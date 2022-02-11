Emma Roberts, Aunt Julia Roberts’ social and special wishes

A special aunt. Almost a mother. Or, perhaps, a friend. It is difficult to define the unique relationship that exists between Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts. Aunt and nephew are very close and linked by a deep feeling. This is demonstrated by the greeting post with which the Hollywood diva wished a happy birthday to her niece. In fact, on February 10, Emma blew out 31 candles. An anniversary that this year falls in a particular period of his life. But Aunt Julia knows how to make her laugh. And an Instagram post was enough to prove it.

Julia Roberts and the funny post for Emma’s wishes

Forget the divas look that the two movie stars sport on the red carpets. In the video shared by the star of Pretty Woman there is simply an aunt and a niece in a homely outfit celebrating a birthday. Dressed up with a hat and a trumpet, the two celebrate in a shower of colored confetti. And, the video, played in slow motion mode, is truly hilarious. “Happy birthday magical oneWrote Aunt Julia. Adding a real statement to her niece: “Oh how much I love you“.

A very close bond between aunt and nephew

Moreover, the fact that there is a special relationship between Julia and Emma is certainly not new. For the star of American Horror Story aunt is a muse and an icon. Even if the young girl never tried to compete with the famous aunt. “I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I am doing it on my ownThe 31-year-old said. She who as a child she loved to follow her aunt on the set of some films, such as Erin Brockovich. “I wrote wardrobe labels and organized makeup brushesContinued Emma. That she then chose to follow in the professional footsteps of her aunt-colleague.

A special post in a difficult time

Julia Roberts’s, however, is not just a happy post. It is not just a happy birthday to the granddaughter of the heart. It is something more: it is her way of being close to her in a particularly difficult and painful moment. Emma Roberts, in fact, has just separated from her husband Garrett Hedlund. After three years of living together and a one-year-old baby, the two have decided to say goodbye. The rumors about the news have been circulating for days, but still no official confirmation, no social posts. On the contrary. Emma flew alone to Costa Rica. As if she wanted to find herself in such a difficult moment. “The coolest possible reset in my new favorite place»Wrote social. And that’s enough to understand her state of mind.

We will be back to laugh and celebrate

Here, then, the meaning of Julia Roberts’ greeting post. Who also used the same video shared two years ago for her niece’s birthday. A funny video, which is meant to make people laugh. And that sends Emma the most important message: better times will come. She will laugh and celebrate again. Just like in that video.

I feel grateful and loved

It takes time to recover after a story ends. And Emma knows it well. In the last post shared on Instagram, she thanks everyone for the good wishes received and writes words that seem the mood with which she is preparing to live her 31 years. “I feel very grateful and loved»He wrote next to an image in which she appears alone in a bathing suit, immersed in nature, while breathing deeply. Aware of just this: is loved. From Aunt Julia Roberts, first and foremost. Always next to her, always ready to make her laugh and get her in a good mood.

