Emma Roberts calls Angelica Ross to apologize for her behavior on the set of ‘AHS: 1984’

Dr. Chambers or “Nurse Rita” is a character played by Angelica Ross in American Horror Story: 1984. Ross’s co-stars included frequent recruits Ryan Murphy, the actress who stars in the series’ new season ‘Delicate’, Emma Roberts. ‘Pose’ actress and transsexual woman share in an Instagram Live Roberts had transphobic attitudes towards her during the filming of the season they shared,

Recently, Ross shared on his Twitter account that the actress had called him personally to apologize: “Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, acknowledging that your behavior was unbecoming of a colleague., “I will keep the line open to follow your desire to do better and support social justice issues with your platform.”

In her live performance, Ross accused Roberts of referring to her as a man and explained that, after that comment, he did not address her again during the remainder of filming. When the series director and producer referred to both actresses as “women”, Roberts replied “Don’t you mean miss?”, meaning she was the only woman, Ross explains that he did not want to say anything at the time so as not to suffer consequences.

The actress expressed her anger and outrage at the behavior of Roberts, who has been receiving numerous threats and criticism from the public defending Ross. In view of this, the actress has asked her followers not to promote violence against Roberts, even though she appreciates all the support she is receiving on social networks: “Let’s make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support, but please don’t make fun of violence against Emma. Jokes about how he would be held accountable., It’s ridiculous,” he says.

Comments on the post are full of positivity and support for the trans actress, about their strength and admiration and pride she feels for speaking out about her experience after going through something like this in silence. for now, Emma has not commented publicly on these allegations., Currently, Murphy’s latest project has recently been released in which he appears alongside Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, among others.

Camp Redwood

The next victim of an evil killer known as “The Midnight Stalker” was a shy young woman named Brooke (Roberts), but she escaped him. After this, he vows to eliminate her in a new encounter, so Brooke decides to go to summer camp with her aerobics friends to save herself from her stalker. What they don’t know is that The redwood is threatened by Benjamin Richer (John Carroll Lynch), also known by his murderous name, Mr. Jingles.

He stars alongside Roberts (Brooke Thompson) and Ross (Rita) in the ninth season of ‘American Horror Story’. Billie Lourd (Montana Duke), Leslie Grossman (Margaret Booth)Cody Fern (Xavier Plympton), Matthew Morrison (Trevor Kirchner), Gus Kenworthy (Chet Clancy), among others.