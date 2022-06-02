Emma Roberts exudes elegance with an animal print blouse and flared jeans – New Woman

If there is something that has shown emma roberts Throughout his career, in addition to his unquestionable acting talent and charismatic personality, he is her impeccable fashion sense.

No matter where she goes, the artist always looks spectacular in a sheath in elegant, feminine and timeless outfits with whom she has established herself as a true muse of style.

And in her most recent outing in Los Angeles, the actress did not disappoint; on the contrary, she splurged in casual attire in which she taught how to dress Animal Print in the most elegant way.

Emma Roberts teaches style by combining a blouse by Animal Print with jeans and heels

On the night of Wednesday, June 1, the 31-year-old interpreter was captured exuding confidence on her arrival at a BY FAR branded event at Melrose Place, West-Hollywood; reported DailyMail.

Making her entrance to the invitation-only evening, Roberts became the center of attention with an ensemble casual-chic headed by a cheetah print blouse.

The famous took the garment slightly unbuttoned to create a neckline and put it inside a pair of flattering high-waisted blue jeans with a flared leg and frayed hem.

Emma completed her outfit with some sophisticated black leather slingback pumps with heels kitty and sharp toe in which he took steps of style and security in the exclusive party.

As for accessories, the mother of one opted for gold earrings, a black leather belt with a metal buckle to frame your waist and a mini black handbag with a gold handle.

Lastly, the star American Horror Story she elevated her ensemble by leaving her hair loose and combed to the side, but secured with bobby pins to stay away from her face.

Likewise, she wore glamorous makeup on her lush face in which her cheeks made up with an intense blush and her lips painted with a bright red lipstick stood out.

With this combination, emma roberts He not only revalidated his title as a fashion reference; she also taught style about how to wear bold animal print in a chic way if you are discreet.

The key to a foolproof bet? Add it in small doses to a simple look essential. On this occasion, the actress added the stamped note with her sophisticated shirt that she felt like a fantasy.

In this way, the niece of Julia Roberts obtained a striking casual fashion proposal, but at the same time very elegant and timeless with which it became one of the best dressed of the event.