Entertainment

Emma Roberts is added to Sony’s Marvel project, ‘Madame Web’ – FayerWayer

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Despite the failure of Morbius, Sony he remains confident in the future with his rights to Marvel characters with two Spider-Man-adjacent projects still in full swing at the studio. One of them is madam webof which not much is known except some faces that will be working on it and now, Emma Roberts would have been added to that list.

In accordance with dead linethe actress of different characters in the series American Horror Story: Coven was added to the ambitious project, which stars dakota johnsonbut not many details are yet available.

Source link

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

What do Bruce Willis, Emilia Clarke and Sharon Stone have in common? Aphasia

3 mins ago

Justin Bieber’s wife is a real hit with her ultra comfy outfit!

8 mins ago

All of Sofia Coppola’s movies ranked from worst to best

14 mins ago

Neymar Jr already expected in his next club?

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button