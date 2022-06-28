Emma Roberts is added to Sony’s Marvel project, ‘Madame Web’ – Metro World News

Despite the failure of Morbius, Sony he remains confident in the future with his rights to Marvel characters with two Spider-Man-adjacent projects still in full swing at the studio. One of them is madam webof which not much is known except some faces that will be working on it and now, Emma Roberts would have been added to that list.

In accordance with dead linethe actress of different characters in the series American Horror Story: Coven was added to the ambitious project, which stars dakota johnsonbut not many details are yet available.

What is known about ‘Madame Web’?

Roberts will be joining, in addition to leading lady Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor, who are also confirmed for the project. The Euphoria star hasn’t confirmed her role yet, but many rumors sound that she could be Spider-Gwen; while for Roberts, there is still no speculation about who she would be playing.

In the comics, Madame Web had a much more passive role and was sort of a mentor to Spider-Man. The Deadline report points out that people close to the production assure that the studio will give him a more mystical dimension and that they see the character as Sony’s version of Doctor Strange.

This is not the only project with a female protagonist of this franchise that Sony intends to launch, as it is known that it also Olivia Wilde is developing a film about a superheroine, which many believe could be the very same Spider-Woman.

madam web It will be directed by SJ Clarkson, a television director who has already worked on Marvel productions in the past, such as in some episodes of the Netflix series, Jessica Jones. This film will represent her first work for the big screen and Matt Sazama and Burk Sharplesswriters of Morbius, will be working on the script for this film, too.