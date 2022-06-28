Emma Roberts joins the cast of ‘Madame Web’

Last minute! The cast from the upcoming movie in the Spider-Man universe, madam webreceive a new incorporation. emma roberts will participate in the film starring dakota johnson.

News arrives about the next Marvel project by Sony. After the announcement that sydney sweeneythe actress of euphoriaI was going to accompany dakota johnson in madam webDeadline has confirmed that emma roberts joins them. It is also confirmed the appearance of Elizabeth Mercedwho signed in June, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim in this film, who will direct S J Clarkson.

For emma roberts It will be his initiation into the Marvel universe. The actress recently finished a new romantic comedy called Maybe I Do, starring Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere. And not only that, it also consolidates his role in American Horror Story With his recent participation in American Horror Story: 1984.

there are still many questions in relation to the project. And that is, with the exception of dakota johnsonwhich is assigned the starring role, at the moment we do not know with any certainty which will be the places that the other members of the cast will occupy. Neither Sweeneywhich was confirmed in March, nor the most recent addition, robertsThey have revealed their papers.

What we know for sure is that madam web will further expand the sony arachnid universe. We will explore a new character from the comics, which gives the film its name. She is about a woman described as old, blind and paralyzedbut who enjoys clairvoyance and telepathy. In this sense, many believe that it will be Sony’s “Doctor Strange.”

On the other hand, the official release date is known. And it is that Sony confirmed it in April: the film will be available in theaters from July 7, 2023. This is after the premiere of Kraven: The Hunter, another of the next Sony productions to come. Starring Aaron Taylor Johnsonwill hit the big screen January 13, 2023.