Emma Roberts signs for Madame Web, the spin-off of Spider-Man with Dakota Johnson

emma robertsknown for the ‘American Horror Story’ series and for series like ‘Scream Queens’ or ‘An Ordinary Girl’, it is the new signing of ‘Madame Web’, the new spin-off of Spider-Man that prepares Sony Pictures. The actress thus joins a cast led by Dakota Johnson (‘The Dark Daughter’, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’) which also features actresses like sydney sweeney (‘Euphoria’), Celeste O’Connor (‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’), Elizabeth Merced (‘The father of the bride’) and Tahar Rahim (‘A prophet’).

According to Deadline, Roberts joins a project directed by S. J. Clarkson (‘Succession’, ‘The Defenders’) and which has Matt Sazam and Burk Sharpless (‘Morbius’) on the script. At the moment, there are no details of what will be the character played by the actresswho in the cinema has stood out in movies like ‘We’re the Millers’‘Nerve: A game without rules’, ‘Mega petarda’ or ‘Scream 4’. It will be the first superhero production in which Roberts participates.

The plot of ‘Madame Web’ it remains a mystery. In the comics, she’s a elderly woman suffering from myasthenia graviswhich means that, despite enjoying supernatural powers of great magnitudesuffer blindness in both eyes and paralysis which forces him to use life support, which is shaped like a spider web. Although he suffers from this serious ailment, this has not prevented him from using his abilities to help other superheroeslike Spider-Man, being for him a kind of reference.

It is, therefore, an important character who joins the arachnid universe that Sony is creating with the framework of films in which, in addition to the ‘Spider-Man’ films starring Tom Holland, which he shares with the Marvel Universe, there are the ‘Venom’ spin-off (and its sequel) starring Tom Hardy; ‘Morbius’starring Jared Leto, and the film by ‘Kraven the Hunter’which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and hit theaters next year.





An interesting fact is that, of the announced actors, practically Almost all of them are women. which suggests that ‘Madame Web’ will be a production in which they participate a good number of female characters from Marvel comics related to Spider-Man or Madame Web. Fans have set their sights on Felicia Hardy, Black Catwhich could be played by both Roberts and Sweeney, or Silver Sable, the mercenary heroine. Sony had planned a spin-off with both, which would make the film about Madame Web the perfect introduction for both.

For now, we have to wait, since ‘Madame Web’ has no confirmed release datealthough it is to be expected that it will reach commercial theaters at the end of 2023.