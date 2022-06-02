Emma Roberts teaches how to wear flared jeans in the summer

emma roberts She started in show business when she was little, and the fact that she was the niece of Julia Roberts had no influence at all.

She he won his place thanks to his talent, and became one of the most famous child stars with the series Nickelodeon’s Supernatural.

Now she is not only a great actress, she has also become quite a fashion icon at 31 years old.

And the young woman has a elegant, modern, and chic style, with which it sets trends for women 30 and over, who want to stand out with their outfits.

One of the garments that the actress has worn this 2022, proving that it is the perfect garment for summer are the bell-bottom jeans.

Emma Roberts teaches how to wear bell-bottom jeans elegantly

Bell-bottom jeans with flowery top

During a recent outing, emma was caught with some bell boot jeans that made her look taller and very elegant.

The actress combined this garment with a flowery top with short puff sleeves, and flight at the waist, and complemented with a Low sandals, setting trends.

Bell-bottom jeans with shoes and t-shirt

In one of her most elegant looks, the actress wore a black bell-bottom pants at the ankles, which gave him more height.

Also, she wore this outfit with a black t-shirt and for this outfit she opted for shoes in the same tone, wasting elegance.





Bootcut jeans with bodysuit and heels

In one of her casual yet extremely elegant looks, Emma wore a bootcut jean, that is tight at the top and wide boot that is fashionable.

The actress combined this type of jean with a striped bodysuit with halter neck and accessorized with red heels.





There are many ways to wear this type of jeans, the key is to wear them with high heels and tight tops that define your figure and help you look slim and elegant, like Emma Roberts.