Emma Roberts uses this 260 euro hyaluronic acid serum

We recommend that you take inspiration from Emma Roberts when it comes to routine skincare. The 30-year-old American actress has one of the best brands in the world. The niece of Julia Roberts use products from the Barbara Sturm, German aesthetic doctor, renowned for her anti-aging treatments.

Among the fans of the brand there are also Hailey Bieber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Culpo and many other stars. Just take a look at the prices to realize that they are cosmetics that can be categorized as commercial or cheap.

Among those that Roberts has recently called the “basic preparation” of her make-up are: Hyaluronic Serum and Super Anti-Aging Serum. The first is a lightweight formula designed to deliver an instant dose of hydration to even the driest skin, thanks to a super-hydrating ingredient: hyaluronic acid.

Also Kourtney Kardashian praised the doctor’s hyaluronic acid serum Barbara Sturm, saying it is: “one of my favorite products. I use it day and night “.

In the course of an interview with Vogue America, Emma Roberts hinted that she is a frequent beauty salon visitor:

“In New York, I love Tracie Martyn: when you leave her you look like you’ve just come back from a vacation, she really is a fantastic beautician,” she said. “When I’m in Los Angeles I love Biba, she’s absolutely amazing and I’ve seen her since I was a teenager.”

“I also started seeing Georgia Louise and she does Gua Sha with this amazing rose quartz butterfly instrument which I absolutely love. I tried it myself in quarantine: it was a nice night routine ”.

Other products loved by celebrities.

Penélope Cruz uses Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum. Julia Roberts uses a specific cream against dry skin: Weleda Skin Food. Kristen Bell told Allure that he uses the Phyto Corrective Gel by Skin Ceuticals to soothe and moisturize the skin by reducing the visibility of redness.