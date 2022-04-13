Emma Smet in a relationship with Kylian M’Bappe? Drunk, she reacts to the rumor

Emma Smet begins to make a name for herself as an actress. Johnny Hallyday’s granddaughter is one of the heroines of the hit TF1 series tomorrow belongs to ustemporarily left in February 2022 to perform at the theater in Philippe Lellouche’s play, The game of truth. On the strength of her experiences on television and in the theatre, the actress will soon be making her film debut. She will star in Ali and Hakim Bougheraba’s comedy titled Segpaswhich will be released on April 20, 2022. Everything is therefore for the best on the professional side for the young woman of 24 years.

Don’t talk to him about the rumors of a relationship with M’Bappé!

On the private side, the actress prefers to remain discreet. But she is often the target of rumours. Lately, many have credited him with a relationship with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian M’Bappé. The two were surprised very close in the stands of the Parc des Princes during the PSG match against LOSC on October 29, 2021.

Asked about this relationship by the magazine Paris Match, Emma Smet suggested that the striker of the French team was only a friend. “Of course, but I say it and I repeat it: I do not have to justify myself on the people with whom I am photographed. I want to keep my privacy to myself“, she explained, visibly a little irritated.

This is not the first time that the daughter of David Hallyday and Estelle Lefébure gets annoyed when asked about this relationship with the footballer. “I am not going to comment on every photo where I am taken with friends or with my family. It’s not of much interest” she replied to Télé Star in March 2022.