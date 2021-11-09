Emma Stone: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Who doesn’t love Emma Stone? She is one of the most talented, most humorous, most glamorous stars in Hollywood. With a particular voice and immense eyes, she is very busy, intelligent and has a natural presence. He’s only 28, but he’s already starred in several films, he’s one of the highest paid stars of this generation, and he’s already won an Oscar. But not only.

What don’t you know about Emma Stone? Here are ten curiosities about the actress.

Emma Stone: her films and TV series

1. Emma Stone starred in famous films. The first part at the cinema comes with Suxbad – Three meters above the hair, which allowed her to obtain great visibility. Then followed The house rabbit hutch (2008), The revolt of the ex (2009), Welcome to zombieland (2009), Easy girl (2010) and Bed friends (2011). 2011 is an important year for her: they go out Crazy, Stupid, Love And The Help. Later, she plays Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, and again in the 2014 sequel Gangster Squad (2013), The Croods (2013), Magic in the Moonlight (2014) and Birdman or (The unpredictable virtue of ignorance) (2014). In 2015 it appears in Under the Hawaiian sky, in 2016 he starred in La La Land.. Later he reads in The battle of the sexes (2017), The favorite (2018), Zombieland – Double hit (2019) and Cruella (2021).

2. He has also acted in some television series. Throughout her career, the actress has also had the opportunity to act in some popular TV series such as Medium (2005), Malcolm (2006), Zack & Cody at the Grand Hotel (2006) and iCarly (2012). In 2018 she is the female protagonist of Maniac, miniseries available on Netflix where it stars next to Jonah Hill. It will soon be part of a new series, entitled The Curse.

Emma Stone is Cruella DeMon

3. He found some difficulties with the character. To give life to the famous Cruella, one of the most well-known and loved characters in the Disney universe, despite her being an antagonist, the actress prepared herself by looking for the right characterization. Between costumes, make-up, way of walking and talking, the actress gave life to her personal vision of that eccentric woman. For Stone, however, a notable missing element was the famous cigarettes the character is known to smoke. In fact, Disney has banned smoking from its films since 2007 and has not granted any exceptions.

4. It is also confirmed for the sequel. Given the huge success of the film Cruella, Disney has confirmed the realization of a sequel, which will allow further exploration of the events of Cruella DeMon. Later, Stone also confirmed her involvement in the film, in which she will therefore reprise the role of the character. The actress has in fact claimed to have been too fascinated by this not to take on the role once again and tell new aspects of her.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

5. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have been engaged to the cinema three times (but in life they are only very good friends). They first appeared together in 2011, in Crazy, Stupid, Love: in which the chemistry between them was already skyrocketing. Later, in 2013, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were together in 1940’s Los Angeles Gangster Squad. The couple’s biggest hit is obviously La La Land. The two have never been together in real life (disappointing many, many fans), but on the big screen they have become one of the best couples ever.

Emma Stone is hot

6. Emma Stone is a natural blonde. One of Emma Stone’s features that stand out the most is her beautiful red hair. They look very natural, but they are not: Emma Stone is indeed blonde. Initially, her first manager intended to characterize her as the cheerleader type, but that wasn’t the type of character the actress was interested in, who landed her first film role (Suxbad) shortly after dyeing her hair dark brown.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man

7. Had an affair with the well-known actor. Emma’s private life has remained somewhat hidden, even with the arrival of fame. But we know she was really Spider-Man’s girlfriend. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield they met in 2011 on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and, after a while, they began to be sighted together even outside. The details were never disclosed, but the two were seen hand-in-hand multiple times, for about four years. In 2015, then, the couple took a break, and rumors of constant arguments between the two spread. In April of the same year they confirmed the end of their story, only to get back together for a few months. But, finally, the two broke up again, for good.

Emma Stone, husband and daughter

8. She got married and had a daughter. Very reserved about her private life, however, Stone did not manage to hide her having undertaken, in 2017, a date with Dave McCary, director and screenwriter of the Saturday Night Live. The two then officially got engaged in 2019, getting married the following year. Finally, on March 13, 2021, the actress gave birth to their first daughter, Louise Jean McCary.

Emma Stone: Instagram

9. Emma Stone has no Instagram. There are so many celebrities who do not make any use of social media: Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, and many others. In this list is also placed the Stone, who speaking with the Los Angeles Times, in fact, he expressed his own thoughts about it: “it is that need to be seen, and to be approved, in a way, by someone you don’t know. And so people ask about fame, or how it feels, and everyone seems to know what it’s like to be famous. It seems that everyone cultivates their lives on Instagram or on different social media“.

Emma Stone: age and height of the actress

10. Emma Stone was born on November 6, 1988 in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States. The actress is 1.68 meters tall overall.

