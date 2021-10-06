Emma Stone: a new production is underway

As published by Variety, Emma Stone is producing with her Fruit Tree, alongside A24, “A Flicker in the Dark,” an adaptation of Stacy Willingham’s novel.

A new production for Emma Stone

The novel has not yet been published and a series is already being planned. In fact, “A Flicker in the Dark” will be released in the US in January 2022, with rights sold in 17 foreign markets to date.

The story told by Stacy Willingham follows the story of Clloe Davis, a 12-year-old girl who undergoes the shocking revelation of her father, a serial killer who confesses to the murder of six girls in the small Louisiana town where they live.

20 years later, Chloe is a psychologist in Baton Rouge whose life is turned upside down again with the disappearance of a number of local teenagers.

The book will be adapted for screen by Morgan Gould with A24 and Fruit Tree producing for HBO Max. Fruit Tree signed a first deal with A24 in 2020.

The successes of Emma Stone

This is the latest television project that Fruit Tree he set up with A24. It was also announced last December that Emma Stone would star in and produce the Showtime comedy series “The Curse”By Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who will also star alongside Stone.

As an actress, Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “La La Land”. She has been nominated three times for an Oscar, having also been nominated for “The Favorite” and “Birdman o (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”.

La Stone is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Ziffren Brittenham and The Lede Company. Willingham is represented by WME and Writers House. Gould is represented by UTA and Manage-ment. McCary is represented by Mosaic and Myman Greenspan.

Roberta Rosella

