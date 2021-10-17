Emma Stone, after Cruella, the actress pushes for a film about another famous Disney villain

Cruella De Mon She is back: Emma Stone is dominating the Italian box office after the theatrical release with the new film Disney dedicated to one of his famous villains. In the version of Craig Gillespie (HERE our review), the cruel villain de 101 Dalmatians however, she has become a much more ambiguous character, not all black or white. An operation similar to what has already been seen in Maleficent and that, for Emma Stone, she should now continue with another character.

During an interview with Variety, the actress and other cast members including Emma Thompson asked what other Disney villain deserved a big-screen origin story. Emma Stone replied that she would like to see a movie about Ursula, the Witch of the Sea de The little Mermaid. He said:

“He’s an octopus and the world he lives in, like his parents and what happened there … We’ve never really seen a non-human Disney villain explored in this way “

Emma Thompson then intervened to give her a hand, who in Cruella plays the Baroness Von Hellman. At the suggestion of his colleague, he joked that one could explore Ursula’s childhood trauma: “The parents they only gave her t-shirts with four arms. They really ruined her at an early age with this, she was constantly trying to get two limbs into one hole. It would ruin this for you for good, wouldn’t it?“.

Also Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays Anita Darling in the film, seems to agree with Emma Stone: “I need to know where Ursula is coming from. Like: why is she so damn bad? At the same time, however, I feel that it is not understood“.

Could the suggestion be taken by Disney? On the horizon there is already the announced live-action on The little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey; in the film, which will be shot in Sardinia, the part of Ursula is from Melissa McCarthy: Could you be interested in giving the character further voice in a stand-alone on his origins?

From the cast of Cruella, other suggestions also arrive. Also Kirby Howell-Baptiste has stated that she would like to see an exploratory film on Scar de The Lion King, recently voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor in the “live action” of Jon Favreau. Joel Fry (Jasper in Cruella) instead would like a film about Jafar: the villain of Aladdin returned in the 2019 live-action adaptation with Will Smith, interpreted by Marwan Kenzari.

The possibilities for Disney are endless. Furthermore, already in production, there is a live-action dedicated to Cinderella’s stepsisters and a film unospin off on Gaston and LeFou de There Beauty and the Beast. What other villains would you like to see re-evaluated in the future? Let us know in the comments.

