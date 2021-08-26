News

Emma Stone, all the films of the actress

Emma Stone, all the films of the actress

Emma Stone, January 2019 – Credit: Fotogramma Agency

June 16, 2021

from Angela Pirri

Emma Stone is an American actress, star of the new Disney film “Cruella”

Let’s see together what they are all the movies he has starred in.

From debut to success

Emma Stone made her film debut in 2007 with the film “Suxbad – Three minds above the hair”Although his role was not very well received by critics even though the film was very successful.

In 2008 she plays the role of the bassist of a band in the film “The Rocker – The naked drummer “ and always in the same year we see her in the film “The house bunny”.

In 2009 he starred in the film “The revolt of the ex” with Matthew McConaughey inspired by the novel “A Christmas Carol” by Dickens. Also in the same year he is among the protagonists of the horror comedy “Welcome to Zombieland” and the movie “Paper Man”. In 2010 comes the real opportunity for the actress who gets the lead role in the film “Easy Girl” which will allow her to get a nomination for best emerging star at the British Academy Film Awards.

From the first Academy Award to today

Success continues with “The Amazing Spider-Man” while her consecration will take place in 2016 when she is chosen as the protagonist of the film “La La Land” which will allow her to win her first Oscar. In 2017 he starred in “The battle of the sexes” and in 2019 he returns to play the role of the character of Wichita in “Zombieland – Double Strike”. In 2021 we will see her as Cruella de Mon in the film inspired by this famous character Disney in the movie “Cruella“.

