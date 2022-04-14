Emma Stone and 5 other celebrities who teach about copper hair

The hair red or copper became a symbol of sensuality in Hollywood and it shows Emma Stone on all the red carpets. The trend caught on long before the days of Marilyn Monroe, who everyone remembers with her platinum blonde, but her natural color was a light orange.

This color is a consequence of the low production of melanin in people, which is why there are different shades of red. Copper is a type of orange that resembles the color of metallic copper and is believed to have been started by Vikings in countries like Scotland and Ireland.

While copper has long been a color that was teased, it’s fascinating to colorists as there are so few people who have it naturally. For example, it is common to hear superstitious people say that red people bring bad luck and, in the cinema, they were chosen to play secondary roles.

Some time ago this changed and today copper is one of the biggest bets for those who want to show sensuality and femininity. In Hollywood it is, along with blond, one of the most requested colors to dye hair and Emma Stone lecture on this.

5 other celebrities with copper hair

Julianne Moore

The successful 61-year-old actress is a benchmark of the hair coppery and in the movie “Trust the Man” he has intensified it to red. Julianne Moore is one of the most successful of her generation with works such as “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997), “Hannibal” (2001), “Twilight of a Love” (2011) and “Always Alice” (2014 ) for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress.

Julianne Moore at an awards show. Source: The World.

Jessica Chastain

The 44-year-old actress is a reference to the most orange tone and always gives it a very personal touch with her intense red lips. Her roles in the military thriller “Darkest Night” (2012) and the horror film “Mama” (2013) led American critic Richard Roeper to describe her as “one of the best actresses of her generation”.

Copper is his classic. Source: Getty.

Julia Roberts

The hair Julia Roberts’s copper color in “Pretty Woman” (1990) became a symbol and although today she is blonde, everyone remembers the intensity of that reddish color. Thanks to her successes such as “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1996), “Notting Hill” (1999), “Erin Brockovich” (2000), among others, she was placed as one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Source: “Pretty Woman”.

Sophie Turner

The 26-year-old looks like little her splendid coppery hair on all the red carpets. Until now, her most important role was Sansa Stark in the HBO series “Game of Thrones” and she has been married since 2019 to singer Joe Jonas.

She is currently married to Joe Jonas. Source: People.

Amy Adams

Other great exponents of the coppery color that combines it perfectly with her skin tone and her elegant looks. Amy Adams is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and has had hits such as “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), “Encantada” (2007), “La Doubt” (2008), “Escándalo Americano” (2013), among others. .

One of the most successful actresses. Source: Wikipedia.

