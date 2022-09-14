Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield improvised in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ for their on-screen relationship

The chemistry of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in The amazing Spider ManAlthough natural, it was not easy. Due to the nature of their characters’ relationship, Stone and Garfield had to improvise a lot for the film.

Andrew Garfield was looking forward to working with Emma Stone

Stone and Garfield ended up working together on The amazing Spider Man due to a simple screen test. Garfield had already been cast as Marvel’s superhero, so Stone just had to prove that he was the right choice for Garfield’s love interest.

“I went and did a screen test that was very elaborate,” Stone once told MTV News. “It was full hair and makeup and with the [director of photography] and different angles, and Andrew was there. We read a couple of scenes together. We did that scene at Oscorp: ‘Why are you here?’ – and sad.

Garfield was beyond grateful that Stone ended up getting the role thanks to the instant connection he and his co-star had.

“Obviously, I was so happy that he got the part and decided to do it,” Garfield chimed in. “Those are the days I long for, you know? For Peter too, because Peter goes through horrible things in the movie. There is some joy when he experiences his first love.”

Emma Stone once shared that she improvised a lot with Andrew Garfield to build their relationship in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Stone felt that his chemistry with Garfield was something that needed little work. the the earth star believed that chemistry was something that simply could not be developed. The couple just had it.

“Well, I think the thing about chemistry is that I might be wrong, other people might disagree with me, but it’s kind of hard to build chemistry. Building a relationship is one thing, but the chemistry is so… Or do you have that stuff – that relationship, and you understand each other – or not”, he once said in an interview with Total Film.

Due to their chemistry, Stone and Garfield were relied on to improvise and build their on-screen relationship.

“And Marc [Webb – director] Giving us the opportunity to improvise a lot was really beneficial in building that relationship, just because falling in love for the first time like those people is awkward and awkward and you’re 17 and you’re finding your footing that way, so it was nice to be able to build that.” he remembered.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield pranked each other on set

Stone and Garfield may have been focused on their roles, but more than anything, the actors had fun on set. The co-stars entertained each other backstage, which was inspired in part by Brad Pitt.

“We were inspired because Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt had just done money balland Brad Pitt, as a super prankster and one of our makeup artists had worked on money ball and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, guys, you should listen to all the jokes,’ and we were like, ‘We want to make jokes too,'” Stone said.

Some of those pranks included the cruella actor who prevents his co-star from entering his trailer.

“I think Andrew and I had a couple of pranks on each other, like parking my car in front of his trailer so he couldn’t get in, and then he put my car on one of the soundstages with a note saying, ‘Move your car! , douchebag!’ In the middle of the stage,” he recalled.

