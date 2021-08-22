Emma Stone and Emily Blunt could join the lawsuit against Disney

According to what I’m Hearing… newsletter from the former THR publisher Matt Belloni, Emma Stone could join Scarlett Johansson in suing Disney over the film’s release strategy Cruella. The newsletter reports the following:

“Cruella star Emma Stone is rumored to be weighing her options to sue Disney.”

Belloni also nominated Emily Blunt like another major star who might complain that Jungle Cruise both offered in theaters and Disney + Premier Access simultaneously, as happened with Black Widow And Cruella.

Always as reported by Belloni, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige he would be very angry and upset about the lawsuit against Black Widow:

“[Feige] he is a businessman and is not prone to corporate confrontations or internal confrontations. But I heard he is angry and ashamed ”.

Recently, in fact, Scarlett Johansson rocked the entertainment industry when she decided to sue Disney for making a double release (in theaters and Disney + Premier Access) of Black Widow. Her reasons are related to the fact that she had been to the actress guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, with his salary based on box office performance of Black Widow. However, since the film was also made available for purchase on Disney +, this has significantly diminished his earnings.

There Disney responded to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit, calling it unfounded and accusing the actress of starting one “A particularly sad and distressing cause for its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company also defended itself by stating that it has not violated the contract entered into with Johansson since “The release of Black Widow on Disney + with Premier Access has greatly improved the ability to earn additional compensation in excess of the $ 20 million it has received to date”.

It remains to be seen whether Emma Stone and Emily Blunt will also join the protest.