Emma Stone and her wedding dress and other Louis Vuitton ambassadors at the MET gala

The Met Gala always leaves a good taste in our mouths. The work to show off different, original creations that go according to the dress code of the evening, are not just an effort on the part of the celebritiesbut fashion houses are the great architects of looks. This year not only Versace has had the leading role, since he usually dresses many of the attendees, but Louis Vuitton has taken the best dresses from his archive, demonstrating its commitment to circular fashion.

Emma Stone, Hoyeon Jung, Sophie Turner and Cynthia Erivo are some of the 14 ambassadors and friends of the house who have dressed in archival designs or previously worn by Louis Vuitton for the Met Gala. It could be a risky bet, since in the most important event of the fashion industry, there is a fight for what is new to be the most striking. But the truth is that Nicolas Ghesquire has shown that I know you can wear an old fashioned dress and shine.

Emma Stone’s wedding dress

The best reinvention of a dress has been given by the actress Emma Stone. She wore a short white feathered design with straps that was created by Ghesquire for her to wear. to her wedding reception with comedian Dave McCary in 2020. In addition, she also wears leather heels and a signature ring.

Emma Stone in a white dress at the MET Galagtres

Phoebe Dynevor’s transparencies

the actress of The Bridgertonsopted for a sensual side and much more gothic than we are used to in the series, with a dress of the spring/summer 2022 collection. She completed with earrings and ring also from Louis Vuitton and with an extra long and curly hair, with which she leaves behind the redhead and points to the brunette.

Phoebe Dynevor opted for transparencies at the Met Galagtres

joe jonas and sophie turner go black and white

The couple not only boasted of pregnancy, but of style. Very coordinated, both wore looks from past seasons of the French firm. She in a dress with silver details from the Cruise 2016 collection and him in a most original tuxedo with a jacket with a long train and lace from the collection spring/summer 2022 of woman.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Met Galagtres

Chlo Grace Moretz draws inspiration from the 19th century

This look is taken from the collection ofspring/summer 2018, with a spectacular cape of silver sequins as the protagonist, which was one of the most original options of the night. The actress has been inspired by the 19th century Regency, opting for a military aesthetic. She tops it off with matching heels, also by Louis Vuitton.

Chlo Grace Moretz looks regal in a 19th century-inspired lookgtres

Emma Chamberlain in top and skirt

A Zendaya has been marked by opting for a white crop top and a skirt with a tail, both from the fall/winter 2018 collection. With this look, not only does she look impeccable, but she integrates many trends such as puff sleeves or jewel necklaces.

Emma Chamberlain risks with a set of top and skirtgtres

Hoyeon dares in a mini dress and boots

the actress of the squid game, has been causing a sensation since the series was a success. For the Met Gala, she has opted for a two-tone dress, navy blue and black, from Cruise 2017 collection to match with high calf leather boots from the collection fall/winter 2022.

Hoyeon in a mini dress and boots at the Met Galagtres

