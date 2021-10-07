Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary produce I Saw the TV Glow

The film I Saw the TV Glow will be able to count on the presence in the production team of Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary.

Emma Stone and your husband Dave McCary they will be involved as producers of the film I Saw the TV Glow, a new project that will see them busy behind the scenes with their Fruit Tree production house.

The feature will be made in collaboration with A24 with whom the Oscar-winning actress has already collaborated on the occasion of When You Finish Saving the World, Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut.

The film I Saw the TV Glow will be written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun and will feature two marginalized teenagers who become friends thanks to the passion they both have for a very scary TV show. However, the boundaries between fiction and reality begin to blur after the mysterious cancellation of the series.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are in charge of the production company Fruit Tree in collaboration with Ali Herting and the feature film will be financially supported and distributed thanks to A24.

The two film realities have already collaborated with When You Finish Saving the World, starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard. In the television field, however, the collaboration continued with the adaptation of A Flicker in the Dark, written by Stacy Willingham, and with The Curse which will be made for Showtime and will see Emma Stone starring alongside Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Schoenbrun made his directorial debut with We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, which will soon be released by Winshall.