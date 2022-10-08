Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary’s low-key romance: A timeline

Meant to be! Emma Stone and husband David McCary kept their romance relatively secret before welcoming their first child in March 2021.

The winner of the Golden Globe came out earlier Andrew Garfieldwith whom he appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel. The co-stars were together for four years until Us Weekly confirmed in October 2015 that they had called it quits.

“They still have a lot of love for each other and get along and stay close,” a source said of the exes at the time. “It just wasn’t working.”

The following year, Stone hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time. At the time, McCary had been working behind the scenes on the NBC sketch comedy series for three seasons, joining as a segment producer in 2013 along with friends of his. Kyle Mooney Y Beck Bennett. The California native directed the Manic actress in a digital short titled “Wells for Boys.”

Sparks apparently flew between the two, but it wasn’t until October 2017 that their relationship was confirmed. Four months earlier, they were seen leaving the premiere of Brigsby Bear, a dramatic comedy directed by McCary and produced by Andy SambergIt’s The Lonely Island.

As their connection grew stronger, they continued to keep things private. In December 2018, the la la land star and McCary got cozy at their roller skating party. According to one viewer, they were “smiling and giddy” and “at the hip” all night. “She whispered in her ear and rubbed her back,” the witness said. us at the time. “They seemed very close.”

The following December, the couple was engaged. We broke the news in January 2021 that Stone was pregnant, several months after the couple had quietly married.

“Emma is so excited to be a mother and to experience motherhood for the first time,” a source exclusively revealed shortly before Stone gave birth in March 2021. “She has been waiting for this new chapter for a long time and feels like she is very well prepared. She has been preparing for the baby these last few months. She… she wanted to keep things as low-key and as sacred as possible for everyone involved.”

During her pregnancy, McCary gave his wife “all his energy and love.” The source added, “He caters to her left and right and treats her like a true queen, which she deserves from her. Besides her husband, she has a lot of support from many people in her life. She really feels blessed. Those who are close to her feel that she is going to be a great mother.”

Scroll down to relive the couple’s whirlwind romance!