Emma Stone and other celebrities who have declared themselves part of the BTS ARMY

No one resists the rhythm and charisma of the BTS boys, not even the biggest Hollywood celebrities, from Emma Stone to Leonardo DiCaprio, here we list some celebrities who have declared themselves ARMY.

The next premiere of BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage in cinemas in Mexico and the world, showed how big and strong the fandom called ARMY is, so big that great stars of the entertainment industry are added to it as the winners of the Oscar, Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio, and the 3-time Grammy winner for Best Album of the Year: Taylor Swift. Check out the other names that have declared fans of Jimin, MR, v, Jin, Suga, Jungkook and J-hope.

Ariana Grande

The “Thank u, next” singer and also a participant in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up told Buzzfeed that she was part of the ARMY. In addition, at the 2020 GRAMMYs, in which the group had a presentation, Ariana Grande did not hesitate to photograph herself for him.

John Cena

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker actor goes out of his way to praise BTS; not only did he confirm that he is a fan, but he also revealed who his favorite member of BTS is when he said: “I listen to his music, I enjoy his music, J-Hope is my favorite.”

Jared Leto

House of Gucci actor and also a singer was mesmerized by BTS’s performance andat the 2017 American Music Awards, when he took the stage to present an award after his act he said: “I need a moment to recover from that performance. It was incredible”

Tyra banks

Tyra Banks had a pretty exciting run-in with BTS when they appeared on America’s Got Talent. Banks, who seemed super excited to meet them, took to Twitter to share a post where she mentioned: “BTS gives the best hugs!”

Cole Sprouse

The actor from Riverdale, Cole Sprouse he said during an interview with HollyWire revealed his love for K-pop and, more importantly, for the boys of BTS.

Taylor Swift

The director of All too well: Short film He even took photos with the members of BTS. Taylor Swift He does not hesitate to speak out when he is a fan of something or someone, so much so that he sent flowers to Avril Lavigne these days.

Emma Stone

During Cruella’s press tour, Emma Stone made a brief appearance on Show!terview of Korean rapper Jessi, who asked her if she liked K-pop: “Me love K-pop. I’m so obvious and obsessed with BTS right now“, said.

Leonardo Dicaprio

The gossip that the protagonist of Revenant is k-poper was spread by Korean actress Cho Yeo Jeong, star of parasite: “It was in a small moment when we went to receive the award. Leonardo Dicaprio He congratulated me on winning so I asked him ‘Do you know BTS?’ and he told me he liked ‘Blood, sweat and tears’”.