Some actors have indescribable chemistry on screen that lights up every scene. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are one of those dynamic movie duos. They match up perfectly, no matter what movie they’re in. While the 2016 musical, the earth, was without a doubt his most beloved film to date, the romantic comedy crazy stupid love it also gained them some fans.

The couple made one more movie together, but it was a flop. gangster squad it had an up-and-coming cast and exciting trailers, but the film disappointed audiences and critics alike. In fact, it made far less money at the box office than La La Land.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling wowed audiences with their movie ‘La La Land’

the earth left audiences feeling incredibly nostalgic. From the moment the opening scene began, viewers were reminded of the magic of delicious old musicals starring legends like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Catchy music, vivid colors and fantastic choreography immediately draw the audience into a dazzling world of song and dance.

Stone and Gosling were the icing on the cake: the leading couple brought their roles to life with undeniable charm and wit. Stone plays Mia, an aspiring actress who works as a barista on the Warner Bros. Studio backlot. Gosling plays a laid-back jazz musician named Sebastian who dreams of owning his own jazz club one day. He eventually learns that he has to make some sacrifices if he ever wants to achieve his dream.

As with many classic rom-coms, the pair go from teasing each other to falling in love. Unfortunately, at that point, they are too determined to reach their goals and won’t let anything stand in their way, not even their relationship.

His previous film made less than a third of what ‘La La Land’ did.

the earth was a huge success, grossing more than $151 million at the domestic box office and more than $447 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Despite Stone and Gosling’s excellent on-screen chemistry, they starred in another film that was no less well received. 2013 action movie, gangster squadhad a great cast but did less than a third of the earthgrossing just $46 million domestically and $105 million globally.

I like it the earth, gangster squad it is set in Los Angeles. The action film follows LAPD cops looking to take down a notorious crime boss. In addition to Stone and Gosling, the star cast included Sean Penn as the mobster, and Josh Brolin, Nick Nolte and Giovanni Ribisi as Gosling’s character’s fellow cops.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film suffered from “lackluster writing, underdeveloped characters, and an excessive amount of violence.”

Stone and Gosling love working together

(LR): Actor Ryan Gosling and actress Emma Stone attend the gala screening of “La La Land” at the Ham Yard Hotel on January 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Stone and Gosling love working together. They also co-starred in the 2011 romantic comedy, crazy stupid love. The movie was not a box office hit. the earth, but it was very well received. The cast included other A-list actors like Steve Carell, Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon.

The two actors have developed a special partnership over the years. They work very well together on screen and enjoy their friendship off screen as well. Gosling described the joy of working with Stone in an interview with Entertainment Tonight: “Emma Stone is constantly opening Christmas presents.”

Stone isn’t short of kind words for Gosling, either, especially in his acceptance speech. the earth Oscar. “Ryan Gosling, thanks for making me laugh,” he said. “And for always raising the bar and for being the best partner in this crazy adventure.”

