Entertainment

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s Worst Movie Together Made Less Than a Third of What ‘La La Land’ Made

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 24 3 minutes read

Some actors have indescribable chemistry on screen that lights up every scene. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are one of those dynamic movie duos. They match up perfectly, no matter what movie they’re in. While the 2016 musical, the earth, was without a doubt his most beloved film to date, the romantic comedy crazy stupid love it also gained them some fans.

The couple made one more movie together, but it was a flop. gangster squad it had an up-and-coming cast and exciting trailers, but the film disappointed audiences and critics alike. In fact, it made far less money at the box office than La La Land.

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 24 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Edén Muñoz: the story of how he met his wife on Instagram | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

7 mins ago

BILLBOARD TV CINEMA JUNE 21, 2022

8 mins ago

This international star is in Saving Private Ryan and you didn’t even notice!

9 mins ago

Who was left with the inheritance of “Cantinflas”?

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button