Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds: “With the Croods 2 we go back to prehistoric times”

The most beloved prehistoric cartoon men – a tie with The Flintstones, of course – are about to return to the cinema and, once again in this second chapter of the Croods, they borrow the voices, in the original version, of the couple formed by Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone (Guy and Hip). July 14 The Croods 2: A New Era debuts on the big screen, to then experience an event dedicated to the Giffoni Children’s Festival on the 23rd in the presence of Leo Gassman, exceptional voice actor of the animated film together with his father Alessandro. In the new adventure, the characters already known to the public come across a more evolved group and trouble immediately begins.

Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and his pet sloth Belt in DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age, directed by Joel Crawford.

What should we expect from Guy this time around?Ryan Reynolds: «The story picks up where we left off in the first film, so Guy is part of the Croods or at least tries to integrate, as he runs into this slightly more modern clan that reserves him an unexpected journey and opens the horizons towards a new world “.

What do you like about Hip?Emma Stone: “Hip is a cave girl, a guy full of enthusiasm, a real warrior”

After eight years from the first film, was it difficult to reconnect with your animated alter egos?Ryan Reynolds: «Absolutely not because it does not require specific skills such as playing the piano, for example. Guy is a simple and funny type and when I enter the editing room I only worry about letting my imagination run wild. The best part is that you experience different situations, you bring it all out, and then afterwards it’s up to someone else to create a world around it. And I will never stop thanking the animators for this splendid work ». Emma Stone: «I agree, I didn’t think it would be so easy, especially because she is a little older than last time and therefore she picks up the thread naturally. And honestly this remains the project I have worked on for the longest of my career, so it will always hold a special place in my heart ».

