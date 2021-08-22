Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson sue Disney: here’s why

After Scarlett Johansson, who is suing the Disney for the release of Black Widow on the platform Disney + Simultaneously with the release in theaters, several actors are lining up on the side of the actress Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the newsletter What I’m Hearing … of the former publisher of THR Matt Belloni, Emma Stone could join Scarlett Johansson in suing the Disney for the film’s release strategy Cruella.

Scarlett Johansson: lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract | READ

According to Johansson and her lawyers, the multinational did not comply with the contract previously signed by you, on net gain turned out to be lower than what the actress was actually supposed to earn but, due to the streaming release on the platform, Scarlett took much less money of how many were due to her. But ours Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow’s name), she’s not the only one wanting to sue Disney. Another well-known face recently starred in a branded movie Disney and it is Emma Stone in Cruella. Apparently Stone is also considering the idea of Sue the multinational for the same reasons.

General Hospital star Jay Pickett died of a heart attack on set | READ more

Loading... Advertisements

The film did not reach as large numbers as expected though in Italy it reached first place as the most watched film in the calendar year 2021, only five weeks after the reopening of the theaters. In the US and in the rest of the world though it didn’t go very well, even if it was highly appreciated by the public and critics. “It is rumored that Emma Stone, the star of Cruella, is considering its options, ”wrote Belloni, former editor of the The Hollywood Reporter and also added the name of Emily Blunt as an actress who could speak after the release of Jungle Cruise which will debut this weekend.

Anne Hathaway: the tribute on social media for the twentieth anniversary of Pretty Princess | READ

Emma Stone Disney: Her subpoena against Disney would be decisive

Belloni defined the Disney “Famously hard to deal with ”in these circumstances, adding that other movie stars have waited behind the scenes that someone before them spoke. If Emma Stone were to sue the Disney for the same reason, the multinational could be forced to remove vip access from the platform, to favor cinemas and therefore increase the income of actors on their works.