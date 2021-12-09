Emma Stone and the background on her relationship with Di Caprio

Cinema / People

10 November 21 / Written by: Giuliana Lorenzo

The actress talked about it in an interview

Emma Stone, one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, has just returned from her lead role in the Disney movie, su Cruella Demon, or Cruella.

In the film curriculum, such as “La La Land”Or the television series Maniac.

Emma Stone, meanwhile, spoke about a famous colleague, namely Leonardo di Caprio in the interview with The Jess Cagle Show on Monday by Sirius XM.

Remembering the night of the Oscars and the Academy Award, he spoke of the Titanic star. In fact, the actor was the one who awarded her as best actress.

“That was what was going through my head, because it was him. And I had seen Titanic seven and a half times in the cinema. It was the love of my life. I had a picture of her in my signed bedroom, which I got for my birthday when I was like 12. I was walking towards Leo and I was like, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life’. I could not believe it.”

And then he revealed: “I think he probably thinks I’m a little weird, because every time I see him I say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, it’s these little moments during the same event or something. It is very sweet though. Really, the craziest experience was that it was him“.