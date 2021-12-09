News

Emma Stone and the background on her relationship with Di Caprio

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

Cinema / People

10 November 21 / Written by: Giuliana Lorenzo

The actress talked about it in an interview

Emma Stone, one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, has just returned from her lead role in the Disney movie, su Cruella Demon, or Cruella.

In the film curriculum, such as “La La Land”Or the television series Maniac.

Emma Stone, meanwhile, spoke about a famous colleague, namely Leonardo di Caprio in the interview with The Jess Cagle Show on Monday by Sirius XM.

Read also: Cruella: released the second official trailer of the film with Emma Stone

Remembering the night of the Oscars and the Academy Award, he spoke of the Titanic star. In fact, the actor was the one who awarded her as best actress.

“That was what was going through my head, because it was him. And I had seen Titanic seven and a half times in the cinema. It was the love of my life. I had a picture of her in my signed bedroom, which I got for my birthday when I was like 12. I was walking towards Leo and I was like, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life’. I could not believe it.”

And then he revealed: “I think he probably thinks I’m a little weird, because every time I see him I say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, it’s these little moments during the same event or something. It is very sweet though. Really, the craziest experience was that it was him“.

Tags: cinema, emma stone, leonardo di caprio, oscar


Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hugh Jackman teases fans, ready to return as Wolverine? PHOTO

September 12, 2021

Love Life – TV Series (2020)

September 26, 2021

Anansi Boys, Malachi Kirby joins the cast

September 15, 2021

Angelina Jolie sells Churcill’s painting at auction

August 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button