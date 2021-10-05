Emma Stone and the other stars who came out of the lockdown with extra long hair

The last was Emma Stone, which for the first red carpet as a mom, at the Los Angeles premiere of the film Cruella, presented with a look that conquered everyone: fiery red lipstick, black eyeliner with lots of jewels in the inner and outer corners of the eye, but above all hair of a length never experienced before, up to the breast, wavy and a new coppery blond that is lighter and brighter than usual. A look post lockdown beauty emblem, especially in the hairstyle.

In fact, the actress is not the only one to have “emerged” from the pandemic with much longer hair than she wore before: the same can be said of two other new mothers who gave birth during the lockdown; Gigi Hadid and Emily Rajkowski. In her first looks as a mother, coinciding with the first releases after the last lockdown, Gigi Hadid showed off, in addition to a new darker hair color, auburn brown, a length that goes beyond the breasts to touch the navel. Emily Ratajkowski, who gave birth last March, also took the opportunity of the pandemic pregnancy to grow her hair to a length never dared before.

Perhaps the most surprising was the hair length of Kate Middleton, which by protocol must always have a fresh hairstyle and in order: in the videocalls during the lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her hair in a length never dared before and which continues to wear even today that life in England is back , more or less, to normal. And then there are still Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie and, to show that the trend is not just for twenties and thirties, Jennifer Lopez.

THE TIPS FOR XXL HAIR

The only condition required to wear extra long hair is to have a hair and know how to maintain it, a skill that is not so easy. The longer the hair, in fact, the greater the care required in order not to damage it. Starting from the movements we make by washing and drying them: “Better to avoid the ardor that you would have in polishing the silverware”, advises Elena Accorsi Buttini in the book The science of hair.

HAIR TIPS The habits that ruin your hair





In particular, among the most frequent mistakes made in hair care, the pharmacist and trichologist cites two: “Rub with your fingertips by scratching the skin and pass the comb or brush as if we were grooming the back of a horse. (…) Use your fingertips, not your nails, to emulsify dirt with shampoo. The comb and brush try to use them for their purpose, that is, not to loosen the knots, but to prevent them from forming. “To do this, the haircare brand Hairburst recommends using in the shower, along with a conditioner, a comb. with wide teeth to lose less hair and do the final rinse with cold water, to give the hair more shine.

In view of the summer, on the other hand, Pantene invites you to pay particular attention to the way to rinse your hair after the sea or the pool, “to eliminate any residual salt, sand or chlorine, avoiding dabbing them too vigorously with a towel because they could break”. In drying then, “do not use hot air because in the summer the hair becomes dehydrated more. In case of habitual use of the hair dryer, it is advisable to always apply an intensive mask “, advise the experts of the brand.