Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe enter ‘And’ by Yorgos Lanthimos

If it is about top-level casts, the film industry will see a very raffled one in the next film by Yorgos Lanthimos. The filmmaker of Greek origin already has his new film in his sights, which will be titled andwhich already has Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe as part of its stellar cast.

This was confirmed by media such as Deadline this Thursday, September 29, with the detail that the project already has the green light to start production coming soon. We tell you everything that is known about this feature film.

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos. Photo: Getty

Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and the cast of the movie ‘And’ by Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos has earned an important place as one of the most outstanding directors of recent years. The Lobster of 2015 catapulted his career internationally and since then, his rise in the Hollywood scene has been meteoric with other films such as The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) and The Favorite (2018).

By the end of this year, looking towards 2023, the Greek filmmaker has planned the premiere of poor thing who will have in his cast Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. And well, it seems that the director and this pair of great actors will continue collaborating together beyond that film.

Willem Dafoe. Photo: Getty.

Lanthimos’ next film project after poor thingWill be called and and as we mentioned before, it will have both Emma Stone and Dafoe in its main cast. But the cast does not stop there, since they are also confirmed Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley (who will also be in poor thing).

The film will be produced and distributed by the companies Searchlight Pictures, with which Yorgos has worked constantly in recent years, in addition to Film4. What is the plot of the tape? Well, that detail has yet to be revealed unfortunately, but we’ll be keeping an eye on what’s reported in the future.

Although we still don’t know where the plot will go, already with those names on board things look good. Production on the film is said to begin in October with principal photography in New Orleans. What do you think of what Yorgos Lanthimos is cooking?

Margaret Qualey. Photo: Getty

