Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe will form an alliance in “AND”, the new film by Yorgos Lanthimos

Searchlight Pictures announced that Emma Stone (La La Land: A Love Story, The Favourite), Oscar-winning actress; Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog), Oscar-nominated actor; Willem Dafoe (Van Gogh: At Eternity’s Gate, The Florida Project) and Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)will star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film titled “AND”.

From a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4, and written by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou (Lobster, The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer), the film is produced by Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, along with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Film4 co-financed the project, which will begin shooting in New Orleans next month.

“Working with Yorgos continues to be especially important to us at Searchlight, and this is another truly original project, what sets his work apart, said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield–. Working with Emma, ​​Jesse, Willem and Margaret again, as well as Element and Film4, is the icing on the cake.”

“This is our fifth film with Yorgos and we are delighted to meet again with Searchlight and Film4 to work on this exceptional script by Yorgos and Efthmis. Yorgos put together an incredible cast and crew and we can’t wait to get started,” said Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe. The film marks another reunion for the filmmaker with Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4, following their collaboration on the Oscar-winning film “The Favourite” and “Poor Things,” which is currently in post-production.

“AND” is overseen by Vice President of Production Richard Ruiz and Director of Development and Production Peter Spencer, who report to Heads of Production and Development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. Film4 director Ollie Madden; the head of development, Ben Coren; and production and development executive Alice Whittemore will oversee the project for Film4.

A luxury team

Lanthimos directed some of the most praised films of the last decade, including “Locust”which was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay category and “The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer”, both produced by Element Pictures. Her feature film Colmillos won the Un Certain Regard award at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2011.

For Stone, this project also marks a reunion, after “The Favourite”, for which she was nominated for an Oscar for her role as a supporting actress. Stone previously starred in Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’s Battle of the Sexes; and “Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)”, by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, all Searchlight films. Stone won the Oscar for best actress for her role in Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land: A Love Story.”. She will also star in “Poor Things,” Lanthimos’ upcoming film, and will star in and produce, through her Fruit Tree banner, the series The Curse, with Showtime and A24.

Plemons was recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” Previously, he starred in Scott Cooper’s Dark Spirits for Searchlight; “Jungle Cruise”, and “Judas and the black messiah”. Other critically acclaimed titles starring the actor include “The Irishman,” “The Vice President: Beyond Power,” “The Post: Dark Secrets of the Pentagon,” “Bridge of Spies,” and “The Master.” . Plemons will star in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Dafoe starred in last year’s Guillermo del Toro film “The Alley of the Lost Guns” and Wes Anderson’s “The French Chronicle,” both from Searchlight. He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in numerous films, including “Van Gogh: At Eternity’s Gate”, “The Florida Project”, “Shadow of the Vampire” and “Platoon”. His upcoming projects include Walter Hill’s “Dead for a Dollar”; Inside by Vasilis Katsoupis; “Poor Things”, by Lanthimos; and “Gonzo Girl”, by Patricia Arquette. His recent projects also include Robert Egger’s “The Northman” and Jon Watt’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Qualley starred in Claire Denis’s “Stars at Noon.” Other critically acclaimed film credits include Benedict Andrews’s Watching Jean Seberg and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in the series “Things to Clean.”

Lanthimos is represented by CAA; and Stone is represented by Anonymous Content, WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett and Kole and The Lede Company. Plemons’ representatives are TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman; and those of Dafoe, WME and Circle of Confusion. Qualley is represented by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

