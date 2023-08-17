Entertainment

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos talk about ‘poor creatures’ and their portrait of a woman without fear of what others might say Vogue Spain

We talked to Lanthimos and Stone about their long journey making this film (Stone also serves as a producer), telling a new story about sexuality and women’s liberation, each reimagining Bella I am preparing, and many more.

the trend: How did you come up with the idea of ​​taking up this project?

Georges Lanthimos: I read this book many years ago and met the author in Scotland, Alistair Grey, to persuade them to give me the rights. So this was the matter. He was an attractive person. Unfortunately, he died a few years before the film was made, but he was very special, very important. He was in his eighties when we met, and as soon as I arrived, he told me that he had seen canine: “I asked a friend to play the DVD for me, because I have no idea how these things work. And I think you have a lot of talent, young man.” by then i was young (laughs), He took me on a tour of Glasgow, showing me different places he wrote about in the book and the university where he taught, and it took me a while to follow his conversation, as he seemed very full. Unfortunately, it took me a while to edit the film, as I had not shot an English language film before. then i did prawn fish, and in that long process I proved to myself that I can make films in that language and they turn out well. after the relative success of FavoriteBeing a slightly bigger budget film, I had more leeway to do whatever I wanted to do, so I went back to Grey’s book and said, “This is what I want to do.” It was a long process, but this book was always on the back of my mind.

What was it like working together again after five years? Favorite,

Emma Stone: We have known each other for about eight years, and we started talking about this film around 2017, when we were shooting for LA. Favorite, We shot a short film between these two films in early 2020 bleep in Greece, and this fall we worked together again in New Orleans. So there has been some continuity.

Lanthimos: When you’ve already worked with someone, when you’ve promoted a film and visited festivals together; In short, everything is very different when you meet them. We knew we wanted to work together again, we started working together more and we got to know each other better. We have trusted each other, respected each other and as far as I believe, inspired each other for a long time.

