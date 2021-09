The actress added that while she was going to meet the actor to collect the statuette she felt in the most surreal moment of her life: “I couldn’t believe it.

Emma Stone appeared for her first red carpet after the birth of her daughter. The occasion was the Los Angeles premiere of “Cruella”, the Disney live-action prequel to “101 Dalmatians”, in which she will play the famous villain Cruella De Mon.

COULD IT BE INTERESTING FOR YOU: