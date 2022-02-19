Emma Stone became famous for her red hair, but she was blonde long before ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Emma Stone is a fixture in Hollywood, landing lead roles in blockbuster movies like the earth, from Disney cruella, and Aid.

The talented Academy Award-winning actress is known not only for her acting skills but also for her stunning red hair. That’s why fans were shocked when she first appeared on The amazing Spider Man with beautiful blonde locks.

emma stone | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What many people don’t realize is that the 33-year-old actor is naturally blonde. Nowadays, it seems that the talented actress is ditching her red hair to go back to her original color.

Blondes have more fun!

In 2012, Stone landed the role of Gwen Stacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, The amazing Spider Man. He reprized the role in 2014 for the sequel. The incredible Spider-Man 2. In both movies, the acclaimed actor was blonde.

Stone shocked fans when she first appeared as a blonde, but she took it in stride, telling InStyle: “It’s my Spiderman hair! Blondes have more fun!” The actor admitted, “Sometimes I look in the mirror and I still feel like I’m wearing a wig.”

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the MCU likes its naturally blonde leads to be redheads. Case in point, Kirsten Dunst in the original SpidermanScarlett Johansson in Iron Man, and Famke Janssen at the X Men trilogy.

Stone went the other direction, shedding her infamous red hair to become a stunning blonde for him. Spiderman paper. According to Republic World, the actor revealed in the Night show that director Judd Apatow was responsible for her long-running casting as a redhead.

for the filming of Very badly, Apatow asked her to dye her natural blonde hair a deep red shade. She complied and the casting directors loved the look. the crazy stupid love The actor claimed that it was years before she was able to return to her natural color, saying that every time she went to a casting, she would suggest a blonde look, but the producers always preferred her as a redhead.

Stone is a natural blonde.

According to Glamour, Stone will finally “go back to his roots.” She was recently spotted at the Audi Polo Challenge sporting a “beautiful strawberry blonde” color. Later, she showed up at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala for Diane Keaton with a platinum blonde hair color.

The natural blonde beauty revealed that when she first came to Los Angeles, she had an agent who thought she could only land cheerleader-type actress roles because of her hair color.

InStyle reported that Stone claimed, “One day, in a fit of trying to do something different, I dyed my hair dark brown and landed my first role a week later.”

Emma Stone has an impressive career

In 2005, Stone had her first role in a television movie, playing Laurie Partridge in The new partridge family. According to IMDb, he continued to work in minor roles on popular television series such as Zack and Cody in action, Medium, and Malcolm in the middle.

In 2007, she got her big break, starring in her first major film opposite Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen in the raunchy comedy Very badly.

The film’s costume designer, Debra McGuire, told Interview magazine, “I think this was one of the first things Emma did.” She went on to say, “She was so precious… she was so ready for anything and so open and excited.”

The film launched Stone’s career, and he went on to work on such films as Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Easy A, Battle of the Sexes, and many more.

