Emma Stone biography: who she is, age, height, weight, children, husband, Instagram and private life

Photo source: Oficial Instagram

Emily Jean Stone, called Emma, ​​is an American actress, born in Scottsdale on November 6, 1988, And high one meter and sixty-eight centimeters, weight unavailable and has blue eyes and red hair.

In 2017 she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in La La Land movie, while in 2015 and 2019 she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance respectively in the film Birdman and in The Favorite.

Daughter of Krista Jean Stone, by profession housewife, and of Jeffrey Charles Stone, founder and CEO of a general procurement company, has a brother named Spencer.

There are several films and series in which he took part from the beginning of his career as, to name a few: Irrational Man, Popstar Lives (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), La La Land, Battle of the Sexes, La Favorita (The Favorite), Zombieland – Double Shot (Zombieland: Double Tap), Cruella ( Cruella), The New Partridge Family, Medium, Malcolm (Malcolm in the Middle), Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel, Lucky Louie, Drive, Saturday Night Live, iCarly, Maniac and many others.

In private life is married with Dave McCary and the couple is the parent of one daughter. You can follow Emma on hers Instagram oficial profile.


