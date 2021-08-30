Emma Stone: boyfriend, filmography and oscar

The actress began with the theater at just 4 years old, the consecration with La La Land



A dazzling career crowned with an Oscar for the smash hit La La Land

Beloved by the general public, Emma Stone is one of the leading actresses in Hollywood, capable of collecting one success after another and giving herself a well deserved Oscar thanks to the musical by Damien Chazelle. This year we were able to admire her at the cinema as the protagonist of the Disney masterpiece Cruella, where he gave a new and original interpretation to the iconic fur-loving villain.

Emma Stone: a dream that begins as a child Emma Stone, born Emily Jean Stone, was born in a small Arizona town, Scottsdale, on November 6, 1988. The mother Krista Jean is a housewife and the father Jeffrey Charles is the owner of a construction company: in the family there is therefore no artistic background but Emma shows a interest in theater from an early age. In fact, at the age of 4 she begins acting courses and discovers that the stage and the shows surprisingly manage to help her overcome panic attacks and the anxiety problems he suffers from on a daily basis. Emma understands that the theater is the world that belongs to her and from the age of 11 she takes part in numerous productions. At the same time he also dedicates himself to singing, approaching the musical, and after middle school he decides to study at home as a private owner to participate in the theater season of the Valley Youth Theater in Phoenix.

The trip to Los Angeles and the big leap

After graduation, Emma Stone enrolled at Xavier College Preparatory, but soon realizes that acting is what she really wants to focus on and after just one semester she decides to retire. Determined to pursue her dreams, she makes a PowerPoint presentation with the name Project Hollywood and manages to convince her parents to let her transfer to Los Angeles to attempt a career as an actress. In 2004 he then reaches California with his mother and in a moment the roles begin to arrive. In the same year debuts indeed with a reality show titled The New Partridge Family and in 2006 participates with small appearances in several television series, including Malcolm and Zack And Cody at the Grand Hotel, adopting his current pseudonym. L’debut on the big screen arrives instead in 2007, with the comedy Suxbad – Three minds above the fur, where he has the opportunity to be appreciated by the public by acting alongside Jonah Hill. The following year he appears in The Rocker – The naked drummer and ne The house bunny, while in the 2009 takes part in the romantic comedy The revolt of the ex and the action movie Welcome to Zombieland. Emma Stone, a collection of hits in the cinema The big breakthrough comes in 2010, when Emma Stone participates as a protagonist in thehuge success Easy Girl, a teenage comedy freely inspired by the novel The scarlet letter by Hawthorne. The film wins at the box office and the beautiful red-haired actress becomes a small star, conquering critics and earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Movie, Comedy or Music. THE leading roles they start pouring in and Emma goes back to the movies with Crazy Stupid Love, alongside Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell, and The Help, drama with Viola Davis set in 1960s Jackson. Here, Stone plays Eugenia Phelan, aka Skeeter, an aspiring writer who tries to fight racism in Mississippi by writing a book exposing the working conditions of African American waitresses. The consecration and the first Oscar nomination

There consecration real, however, owes it to role of Gwen Stacy in the trilogy of The Amazing Spider-Man directed by Marc Webb. Emma Stone gets the part in 2012 and thus manages to conquer a huge slice of the public, fans of Marvel and the iconic superhero. Loading... Advertisements Her interpretation convinces and critics admit that the actress has managed with her talent to give prominence and depth to a secondary character. In the same year it comes chosen by Woody Allen to star alongside Colin Firth in his new Magic movie in The Moonlight and thanks to her character, brilliant and charming, Emma collects positive reviews. Always in 2014 participates in the comedy-drama Birdman, where it shows off one of its best performances deserving one Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. A huge milestone that seals the success of Stone, who thus reveals herself to be one of the most talented and interesting actresses on the Hollywood scene. Emma Stone Oscar: with La La Land the big opportunity But for Emma the great triumph is yet to come! After a brief spell on Broadway, where he starred in the revival of Cabaret, Stone knows in fact the director Damien Chazelle, who offers her to play the protagonist in her neighbor musical film. The musical, which sees how co-star still Ryan Gosling, is the love story between aspiring actress Mia (Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Gosling), both committed to chasing and making their dreams come true. La La Land is an incredible success with audiences and critics and manages to collect well 14 Oscar nominations, including a Best Lead Actress nomination for Emma. There Stone this time he makes it and with praise and applause wins the coveted statuette, crowning a dream cultivated since childhood. The actress thus officially enters the Hollywood Olympus and, after being inserted by the Time among the hundred most influential people in the world and having left their footprints in the famous Walk of Fame, go back to the cinema with The favorite by Lanthimos. Conquer his third Oscar nomination and then takes part in numerous film and non-film projects. Emma Stone, two important loves and a pink bow As for her private life, Emma Stone has never made much talk about herself. Fans will surely remember the long love affair with the colleague Andrew Garfield, known on the set of The Amazing Spider-man in 2011. The two made a steady couple for 5 years, only to leave on good terms due to the distance. The couple then decide to try again in 2017 without success and shortly after Emma begins dating Dave McCary, screenwriter and director of Saturday Night Live. The story is booming and the two are often spotted hand-in-hand as they stroll romantically through the streets of Manhattan. Stone and McCary get married in 2021 and on March 13, 2021 Emma gives birth to hers first child, Louise Jean McCary. But in the life of the beautiful actress there is also room for another little big love: in fact she is also part of the family Ren, the beloved Golden Retriever adopted in Christmas 2012. Emma Stone at the cinema with the new film Cruella This year we were able to admire the talented Emma Stone in the cinema with her latest film, the Disney masterpiece Cruella, prequel de The charge of the hundred and one. The actress plays the role of the iconic protagonist Cruella De Mon, Disney villain par excellence who has the opportunity here to let the public know her story and her past. Emma is therefore the absolute protagonist of the film and manages very well to give new life to the character, conquering the public with a unique look and memorable outfits. The film earned a record collection at the box office and there is already talk of a sequel, officially announced by Disney. Nothing is known about the plot yet, but the participation of the beautiful Emma seems certain, thanks to hers brilliant skills and his incredible facial expressions, he made it Cruella a great success of 2021.

