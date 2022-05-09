Emma Stone confessed that she suffers from panic attacks: “Acting is a therapy”.

american actress Emma Stoneconfessed in a candid interview for The Talks, suffering from panic attacks. The winner of the Oscar in 2017 for Best Actress, said that found in acting, the way to channel fear. This helped her find a way out, in the midst of her constant struggle with anxiety and panic attacks.

According to the protagonist of Cruella and La La Land, from a very young age, singing and acting was very present at home. Emma Stone He remembers very clearly how his mother used to play at home, being on stage as part of Les Miserables. “After that, singing became a means of expressing feelings, which was much bigger than just saying it.”said the actress.

Emma Stone She is a complete artist, in fact, she stated that she took dance classes for 10 years; However, she was self-critical and assured that she could never become such a good dancer. Realizing this, she decided that acting would be the way to go.

“Acting is a kind of suspension of everything else that is happening, and it’s nice to have something like that. Just like in La La Land, ballroom dancing was very difficult for me because I have a pinched nerve on my left side and the way you have to hold yourself for ballroom dancing; I had shooting pains in my eyes every time we did it, ”she expressed for The Talks, the actress.

The renowned actress stated that, thanks to acting, she was able to find a balance and channel, from a very young age, the energy that surpasses her and that she did not know how to get out: “Acting is therapy, especially when I was a kid, it was nice to have an outlet like that when I was really struggling with panic attacks.”.

Emma remarked in the interview for the source, that thanks to the fact that I can be and express myself on stage since I was very young, pI use to appease fear and thus venture out to try new and terrifying challenges that put her to the test.

“I wouldn’t say acting is a cure for anxiety, but when you have excess energy that turns inward and makes you think too much, you can start to panic.”Emma clarified.

Emma Stone is considered a sensitive woman

When asked if she has always considered herself a sensitive woman, Emma Stone He answered directly. “Sure. Absolutely”, and expanded: “For a long time I thought that being a sensitive person was a curse”the actress told The Talks.

Emma Stone she freed her heart and stated that external things usually affect her considerably, and that makes her feel very bad. “In that sense your wings can feel broken, especially when I’m wrong, when I make a mistake”commented the actress.

“My whole life that’s been the hardest thing because I feel like I’m doing the best I can, but things just slip by me, you know, I’m human. I make weird mistakes or decisions or wish I had done something different. But I learn from mistakes… I feel that all the time, I never feel like I’m doing it right all the time”, he stated Emma Stone.