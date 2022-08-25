Emma Stone ‘Cursed’ Judd Apatow for 1 ‘Superbad’ Choice

Very bad is one of those iconic teen comedies that has managed to become more popular in the years since its release. From the subversive humor to the entertaining story, there is much to enjoy in youThe movie, however, the performances really make the film land with fans. Several actors became superstars after landing prominent roles in Very bad. In particular, Emma Stone caught the attention of viewers of all ages. Although the film was her big break, producer Judd Apatow later revealed that there was a particular element of her Very bad character that led her to “curse” the veteran filmmaker.

Emma Stone played fiery Jules in ‘Superbad’

Actress Emma Stone attends the premiere of ‘Superbad’ at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. | John Shearer/Wire Image

As Jules, the cool girl from high school, it would have been easy to play into stereotypes. However, Stone made Jules quirky and funny, a refreshing take on what a standard character might have been. Her cynical humor helped make Jules a fan favorite. Although Stone did not get much screen time, she emerged as one of the breakout stars of Very bad.

Very bad it was Stone’s film debut, but he had previously acted in several television shows. He would later come clean about the difference Very bad done in your life. In fact, he dropped out of high school because of it. “I did Very bad in what would have been my senior year,” she told Vanity Fair. “I was playing a senior, and if I had graduated, I would have missed that opportunity, and if I had missed that opportunity, I wouldn’t be here now.”

What did Judd Apatow say about Emma Stone’s red hair in ‘Superbad’?

In a 2022 oral history of Very bad For Vanity Fair, many of the stars and filmmakers associated with teen comedy have opened up about making the film. Apatow admitted that it was easy to see Stone’s talent and that she impressed him from the start with his humorous sense of humor. But he revealed that she might regret playing Jules.

“There was a concern that she had the same hair color as [Becca actor] Martha MacIsaac’s. And I said, ‘Well, maybe it could be like red or something.’ So we dyed her hair red, which I think she’s never done before,” Apatow revealed. “And ever since then, she has cursed me because now people love her with red hair and she has had to live with it for much of her adult life,” she noted.

Emma Stone is now known for her follicular options

Very bad made Stone a star. In the years since, the actor has experimented with hair colors, as well as many characters and genres. He has admitted that many casting directors have asked him to dye his hair red for various roles. Since then, Stone has sported the red braids in movies like the earth Y easy one. Meanwhile, she was blonde when she played Gwen Stacy in Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Over the years, Stone has tried hair colors like dark brown, strawberry blonde, and light brown. There seems to be no look that Stone can’t pull off effectively. Though it’s safe to say that fans and producers alike prefer to see the actress with her signature red hair.

