Emma Stone dreams of a Disney live action about Ursula’s origins

The little Mermaid

Emma Stone is currently engaged in the promotion of Cruella, the Disney live action dedicated to the famous villain de 101 Dalmatians, played by the Oscar-winning actress for La La Land.

During a recent interview with Variety, Stone revealed that she would like to see another famous Disney villain at the center of a film that explores her origins, namely Ursula, the wicked witch of the sea de The little Mermaid. The actress explained that the character’s inhumanity would be very interesting to investigate: “It’s an octopus, and it would be interesting to explore the world it comes from. Like who her parents are or what happened to her. I don’t think Disney has ever told a non-human villain in this way. “

Recall that the character of Ursula will be played by Melissa McCarthy in the highly anticipated live action de The little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall. The film, of course, will not focus solely on the character of the witch, but could easily pave the way for a possible new project dedicated to the famous antagonist.

In another interview with Rotten Tomatoes, instead, Emma Stone admitted that she would like to make a sequel to Cruella in style The Godfather – Part II alongside the legendary Glenn Close, who first played Cruella de Mon in “flesh and blood” in the live action of 1996 and 2000. The same Close, recently, admitted that she would like to return in the role of the villain and also have an idea for a new movie.


