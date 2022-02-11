Emma Stone, embarrassing sex scene: “She was all wet”

Actress Olivia Colman told a backstory on the homosexual sex scene between her and Emma Stone in The Favorite.

We have seen and loved Emma Stone in various roles. The American actress in recent years has shown that she can get into practically any role and always manage to make her characters credible. Fans of the universe Marvel they certainly loved her like Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, those of musicals loved her in La La Land, paired with one of the most desired actors of the moment.

The fact that in the end she manages to bring out the character and gestures of different types of characters with great skill, does not mean that for the actress there were no complex moments or scenes that embarrassed her. As often happens to actors, one of the scenes that put her in the most trouble was a sex scene. It is not easy to get in total confidence with a colleague to the point of making such an intimate act credible. It is even more difficult when the scene is with a colleague of the same sex and for both of them it is something never experienced before that moment.

Emma Stone, the embarrassing sex scene with Olivia Colman

The scene we are referring to is that of the film The Favorite (2018 film directed by director Yorgos Lanthimos), in which Emma Stone plays the role of bridesmaid of the Queen Anne. To interpret the sovereign is the talented Olivia Colman, and it was she in a recent interview who revealed a funny background on that intimate scene with her youngest colleague.

The public has in fact witnessed the final result and certainly could not have noticed the fact that the talented Emma was in trouble while they were shooting her. Olivia revealed in an interview with The Graham Norton Show that she immediately understood Stone’s embarrassment and requested a “wet sponge” from the makeup area.

With the sponge in her hand and positioned in the pubic area, Olivia reassured Emma, ​​telling her that everything would go well. As the young actress ran her hand over her colleague’s leg, she felt her wetness and made an embarrassed expression, which she followed by another nod of reassurance. Eventually they both burst out laughing to ease the tension and embarrassment of the moment. Laughter that was also repeated in the studio during the actress’s story.