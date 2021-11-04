Emma Stone happy birthday – Radio Monte Carlo

Emma Stone was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 6, 1988. She has starred in films such as “The Ex-girlfriends Uprising”, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”, “The Amazing Spider-Man”, in Woody Allen’s “Magic in the Moonlight “and” Irrational Man “, in” Birdman “by Alejandro González Iñárritu, in” La La Land “by Damien Chazelle which gave her theOscar in 2017 as best leading actress), “La favorita” by Yorgos Lanthimos and “Cruella”,

Here are 6 curiosities about him.

1 – His first occupation was very bizarre: cooking dog treats in a pet bakery.

2- In order to convince her parents to let her study as an actress, in high school she created a PowerPoint project called “Project Hollywood”, soundtracked with Madonna’s song “Hollywood”.

3 – He suffered from anxiety and panic attacks to which he dedicated the book “I am more than my anxiety”.

4- Knows the language of signs

5 – She has a bird paw tattoo on her wrist, a tribute to her favorite song, “Blackbird” by Paul McCartney. The drawing is by McCartney himself: Emma wrote to him asking him and the artist agreed. Emma’s mother also has the same tattoo.

6 – He played the tambourine for Prince. Too bad that before going on stage she cut her foot with a broken glass. Fearless, Emma played bleeding.

(Photo Getty Images)