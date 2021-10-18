News

Emma Stone has become cruel indeed Cruella | PHOTOGALLERY

Posted on
The Oscar-winning actress changes her look to play the villain of 101 Dalmatians, from May 28 in theaters and on Disney +

May 4, 2021

Ditch the role of the aspiring actress in love with Ryan Gloslig in ‘La La Land’, the beautiful Emma Stone is ready to wear those of the very bad ‘Cruella’. The film will be released in theaters on May 28, but will also be available, from the same date, on the streaming platform Disney +. The look of the American actress is definitely different from the usual in this film, as shown by the images that we present in the Gallery.

Emma Stone at the pub with a friend in London

Emma Stone at the pub with a friend in London

The hair is in fact half black and half white, just like the one sported by the very bad girl Cruella De Mon which, in the famous cartoon by Walt Disney, released in 1961, aspired to transform 101 sweet Dalmatian puppies into fur. In the film, Stone sports a milky white complexion, bright red lipstick and a sophisticated look.

A make-up in the footsteps of Cruella De Mon embodied by Glenn Close in the film ‘The charge of 101 – This time the magic is true’ released in 1996. Film that also had a sequel, ‘The charge of 102 – A new blow from the tail’, in 2000.

The plot of ‘Cruella’

In the London of the seventies characterized by the punk rock revolution, a young con artist named Estella (Emma Stone), intelligent and creative, is determined to break into the world of fashion with her creations.

Meanwhile, Estella befriends a couple of young thieves who appreciate her penchant for nastiness. While the three make a fortune with their crimes, Estella’s other talent, the one for fashion, captures the attention of Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a legend of chic and refined fashion. Their collaboration will set in motion a series of events and revelations that will lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the irrepressible and vengeful Cruella De Mon, obsessed with Dalmatians.

‘Cruella’, in the language of the experts, is a prequel: it takes place before the events narrated in ‘The charge of 101’ (cartoon and film). ‘Maleficent’, the film with Angelina Jolie, was also a prequel, in this case of ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

Emma Stone at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Zombieland: Double Tap”

Emma Stone and the injury

The look is curated by Jenny Beavan, 2-time Oscar-winning costume designer. Beavan told journalists that she was inspired by herself to create the young Cruella: “I grew up in 1960s London, rebellious without ever being punk ”.

If Emma Stone has always been the first choice for the character of Cruella, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore and Demi Moore were also in contention for the role of Baroness von Hellman.

Shooting for Craig Gillespie’s film had been halted during the summer of 2 years ago: at a Spice Girls concert in London in June 2019, Stone had fallen, resulting in a fractured shoulder.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


