News

Emma Stone has signed on to re-star in Cruella 2 • Universal Movies

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There Disney and the actress Emma Stone have found an agreement to return to collaborate in view of the realization of Cruella 2, second chapter of the new franchise dedicated to the famous villain.

Despite the rumors that they wanted her about to sue the Disney, just like it connects Scarlett Johansson before her (details here), Emma Stone he silenced everyone by signing a contract to return to play the famous villain in sequel to Cruella. The news was confirmed overnight by Deadline.

The famous source added that the negotiation between the Stone and the Disney was carried out directly by Patrick Whitesell, chairman of Endeavor (the company that owns WME, the agency representing the actress). In particular Whitesell stated the following:

Loading...
Advertisements

While the media landscape has been significantly disrupted for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be pushed aside and forced to bear the unbearable burden of negative consequences without the potential for an increase. This deal demonstrates that there can be a fair path that protects artists and aligns the interests of the studios with those of the talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s desire to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We hope this agreement opens the door for other members of the creative community eager to participate in the success of the new platforms. “

These words reveal that in the contract of the Stone there is the possibility that the film can be distributed in a “hybrid” way, just as happened for Cruella, and that if the actress can benefit from benefits related to the release of the film on Disney +.

Cruella 2 will be scripted once again by Tony McNamara, with the director Craig Gillespie again engaged in the control room.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

862
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
716
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
697
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
617
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
582
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
483
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
477
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
471
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
373
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
370
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top