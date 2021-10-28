Emma Stone has signed on to re-star in Cruella 2 • Universal Movies

There Disney and the actress Emma Stone have found an agreement to return to collaborate in view of the realization of Cruella 2, second chapter of the new franchise dedicated to the famous villain.

Despite the rumors that they wanted her about to sue the Disney, just like it connects Scarlett Johansson before her (details here), Emma Stone he silenced everyone by signing a contract to return to play the famous villain in sequel to Cruella. The news was confirmed overnight by Deadline.

The famous source added that the negotiation between the Stone and the Disney was carried out directly by Patrick Whitesell, chairman of Endeavor (the company that owns WME, the agency representing the actress). In particular Whitesell stated the following:

“While the media landscape has been significantly disrupted for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be pushed aside and forced to bear the unbearable burden of negative consequences without the potential for an increase. This deal demonstrates that there can be a fair path that protects artists and aligns the interests of the studios with those of the talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s desire to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We hope this agreement opens the door for other members of the creative community eager to participate in the success of the new platforms. “

These words reveal that in the contract of the Stone there is the possibility that the film can be distributed in a “hybrid” way, just as happened for Cruella, and that if the actress can benefit from benefits related to the release of the film on Disney +.

Cruella 2 will be scripted once again by Tony McNamara, with the director Craig Gillespie again engaged in the control room.