Emma Stone has the perfect miniskirt to stylize her legs

The mini skirt, in any season of the year, is one of the most saving garments. It can be slip, flared, midi, maxi, mini or, as in this case, wrap. Yes, this is the model that conquered more than one when she was seen Emma Stone sporting it in a monochrome look. The best? Stylize the legs!

The mini skirt It has been a favorite mini modality for many famous people for several seasons now. And in the case of Emma Stonehas come to show that it can become your favorite skirt.

Successful look: the model of mini skirt perfect for slimming legs

From the hand of the actress Emma Stone it was possible to see how this model of mini skirt stylize the legs and how! She has worn it during her time at the Venice Festival. With a lot of style and personality, she has done it in a silver monochrome look.

As expected, this outfit has made her the center of attention. Simply by seeing her for a few seconds, it can be deduced that she is one of the best options for those who seek to stylize her legs.

Related news

The mini skirt chosen by Emma Stone to stylize the legs – Source: The Guardian

In detail, she preferred to combine this outfit with a long-sleeved lamé top and the aforementioned mini skirt satin, did not need anything else to be perfect. And it is that thanks to the model of the skirt, which has the detail where it gathers in the front part, her legs are accentuated, offering that her silhouette is visually elongated.

A very inspiring eighties look

In this case, Emma Stone preferred to define her look with this mini skirt in an outfit of the most eighties. The final detail was closed with some very excessive stilettos as the styling demanded: in black, with gold tips and embroidery.

This choice was aesthetically very well thought out because it followed the prevailing pattern and, in addition, it combined with the lining of the belt. The small detail of this whole set made Emma do without a bag or any other accessory.

Undoubtedly, it was a minimalist bet that ended in a monochrome outfit as impressive as any other, and that also made it clear that a mini skirt gray with that detail feels like death for those who seek to stylize their legs. And it is that if someone knows very well how to take advantage of her silhouette, that is Emma Stone.

How would you combine mini skirt of those features? Tell us.