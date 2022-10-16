Entertainment

Emma Stone has the perfect miniskirt to stylize her legs

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The mini skirt, in any season of the year, is one of the most saving garments. It can be slip, flared, midi, maxi, mini or, as in this case, wrap. Yes, this is the model that conquered more than one when she was seen Emma Stone sporting it in a monochrome look. The best? Stylize the legs!

The mini skirt It has been a favorite mini modality for many famous people for several seasons now. And in the case of Emma Stonehas come to show that it can become your favorite skirt.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emma Watson will play pickleball with other stars at the Colbert Cup.

46 seconds ago

Katie Holmes sets the trend in 2002 again with these pants

11 mins ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Jean Imbert, maybe that’s a detail for you…

12 mins ago

60 years in the service of His Majesty

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button