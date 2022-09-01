Emma Stone, her best films, according to an expert

Emma Stone is one of the brightest actresses in Hollywood. He is 33 years old already at this young age he has received Numerous awardsamong them an Oscar, a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe for best actress, for her performance in the film La La Land, she has also been nominated 8 times at the Oscars.

The actress was born on November 6, 1988. She has also been awarded with a Volpi Cup at the Venice International Festival. We highlight her entry in the past 2012 to the list of the most promising actresses in Hollywood and her meteoric rise in the seventh art of her led her to be in 2017 the best paid in the world.

It may interest you: JENNIFER LOPEZ SHOWS OFF HER GREAT COMMITMENT RING IN A NEW ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

In addition, in 2012 she entered the list of the most promising actresses in Hollywood. Emma Stone was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the worldeither. She began her career by appearing in plays at Phoenix’s Valley Youth Theater such as Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

According to AS we share with you five movies that are considered the most successful in which he has participated: Cruella; The favourite; Welcome to Zombieland; Birdman or (the unexpected virtue of ignorance): Maids and ladies; TheHelp; and La La Land: The City of Stars.

cruel

It is one of the most loved films for the character that presents a woman with chiaroscuro, which is different from what we had been presented in cartoons. Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. The film is based on the character Cruella de Vil from the 1956 novel 101 Dalmatians by Dodie Smith. Also, it is based on his other animated film adaptation produced by Disney in 1961, according to AS. You can see it on the Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos.

The favourite

Starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. It is a dramatic comedy that takes us to the reign of Anne of Great Britain, who ruled between 1707 and 1714. She obtained different awards and recognitions of different consideration. We highlight the award for film of the year by the American Film Institute (AFI) or the 9 nominations for the Oscars, winning Olivia Colman the Oscar for best actress -adding recognition at BAFTA and Golden Globe thus completing the triplet of awards, She had 5 nominations at the Golden Globes or the 12 BAFTA nominations and took 7 of them. You can watch it with Disney+, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos.

welcome to zombieland

Starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Amber Heard, and Bill Murray. The plot is that after a virus turned most people into zombies, the surviving humans must fight the hungry undead. Four survivors, Tallahassee and her friends Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock, abide by a series of rules of survival and zombie-killing strategies as they make their way to a safe haven in Los Angeles.

Birdman

Portrayed by Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Amy Ryan, Emma Stone, and Naomi Watts. According to AS, it is a film that won the Oscars in the categories of best film, best director, best original screenplay and best photography. Did you know that before Emma Stone, producers considered actresses Lily James, Emilia Clarke and Blake Lively for the role of Sam? In fact, they also say that Margot Robbie rejected the role.

Help

A 1960s Mississippi society girl is determined to be a writer and transforms a small town by interviewing the black women who work for the prominent families. The premise is a 1960s Mississippi society girl is determined to be a writer and transforms a small town by

interview black women who work with prominent families.

La La Land

Starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Terry Walters and JK Simmons. La La Land was recognized by various international competitions. It had 14 Oscar nominations and won 6 Oscars in the categories: Best Director, Best Actress of course Emma Stone, Best Cinematography, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Original Song for City of Stars and Best Art Direction. On the other hand, Emma Stone won the Coppa Volpi for best actress at the Venice Film Festival, 7 Golden Globes and 5 BAFTA awards out of 11 nominations, including the BAFTA and Golden Globe for Emma Stone as best actress.

Keep reading: JOHNNY DEPP HID A NECKLACE IN HIS BUTT AND THEN GAVE IT TO KATE MOSS