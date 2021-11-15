Emma Stone, her Netflix movies that you shouldn’t miss

The Netflix offer is extensive, maybe even too much when the only thing you want some nights is just to press play and let the TV do it all. This is why Netflix has launched the random mode, but this is also why we are here at Everyeye. If you are an Emma Stone fan, our article could be particularly for you, because there are currently four titles available on Netflix which feature the Oscar-winning actress in its main cast.

And even if it’s not the ones she was nominated for the prestigious statuette for in 2015 and 2019 (i.e. Birdman or the unpredictable virtue of ignorance And The Favorite) or what he actually won it for (La La Land), however, are films that deserve to be seen, and in which Emma Stone manages as always to bring out all her talent. But let’s find out which movies we’re talking about.

Easy Girl (Easy A)

A series of comedies followed one another between 2008 and 2011 which helped establish a particular attitude of Emma Stone for the genre: from The house bunny to Welcome to Zombieland, passing through The Revolt of the Ex And Bed friends, whether it was a primary or secondary role, the girl showed that she was able to shine in every scene. But it was in 2010, in the role ofwitty protagonist of Easy Girl, that Emma really pulled the rabbit out of the proverbial hat.

Directed by Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit 1 And 2, Bed friends), the teen comedy starring Stone, Amanda Bynes, Penn Badgley and a star-studded supporting cast (Patricia Clarkson, Staley Tucci, Malcolm McDowell, Lisa Kudrow, Thomas Haden Church) Easy Girl (Easy A) it is too rarely remembered when we talk about this type of film, even though there are some one of the best and most original exponents (Metascore also seems to be of this opinion, with a score of 72 out of 100).

Playing on illustrious references (the narrative leverages in an innovative way on the famous literary work of Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter) and taking advantage of all the ideas deriving from the most common stereotypes and pop culture, Easy Girl tells the story of Olive Penderghast (Stone), a quiet girl with a keen intelligence and a great sense of humor, generally characterized by excellent grades and a head on her shoulders who, due to a “little lie” and the power of word of mouth, will end up becoming the most talked about student of the school.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

2011 is the year of Crazy, Stupid, Love, the film directed by Glen Ficarra and John Requa which, among other things, also saw the big screen debut of the winning duo formed by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (we will review them together in Gangster Squad by Ruben Fleischer and, of course, La La Land by Damien Chazelle).

Here too a large cast composed of the performers already mentioned, to which are added actors such as Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon, is already a partial guarantee of quality. But since we cannot rely on star power alone to judge the validity of a film project, we also take into consideration the fact that the screenwriter is Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us (he explains the shock ending of This Is Us 5) e Galavant, manufacturer of Only Murders in the Building (here our review of Only Murders in the Building), as well as pen behind great Disney animated titles such as Rapunzel, Bolt and the first two films of Cars.

So you can imagine how the film has all the potential to be a memorable viewing, especially because it makesintertwining of stories and characters and references to the comedy of misunderstandings are its strengths. And to think that it all begins with a dinner that doesn’t go exactly as planned, and with an evening at the bar with equally unpredictable consequences.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2)

The second chapter of the Spider-Man diptych starring Andrew Garfield sees Emma Stone as Peter Parker’s primary love interest, Gwen Stacy. We therefore move into the realm of cinecomics, and into that of sequels. And, while this isn’t among the most popular live-action Spider-Man features by audiences and critics alike, it’s certainly not lacking in memorable and emotional moments, notable characters or performances.

Guilty, perhaps, of having put a little too much meat on the fire for the times (the film was intended, after all, as a vehicle for the introduction of the Sinister Six) and of having wanted to rush the story excessively, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn’t get enough box office success to be able to push Sony to the production of a third chapter, but it is not a vision to be advised against.

Who knows how the consequences of the events that took place in the film in a possible sequel would have been dealt with, especially with regard to the characters of Gwen, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the dynamics that came to create between them. and Peter. Maybe Spider-Man No Way Home with its three generations will give us some clues about it. Therefore why not take a refresher while waiting for the new film and also relate to the Spider-Man of the past? While you’re at it, also find out why Andrew Garfield is a misunderstood Peter Parker.

Zombieland – Double Tap (Zombieland: Double Tap)

Here too we are dealing with a sequel, but we return to wallow in the sea of ​​comedy, albeit of a completely different fabric than the previous ones. In Zombieland – Double Strike action, splatter and dystopia meet and feast on the inevitable sense of humor and sagacity that also characterized the first chapter of the diptych directed by Ruben Fleischer, who once again relies on Emma Stone and to a cast for whom time seems not to have quite passed.

The group consisting of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woddy Harrelson), Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) finds himself once again battling the zombie apocalypse, which, however, has now become a fairly manageable daily reality, at least until the arrival of the new Terminator-inspired zombies that cannot be killed even by firing two shots in the head.

But there are also Graceland, Elvis shoes, the Tower of Pisa, pacifists and many new encounters (Zoey Deutsch, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Avan Jogia, Thomas Middleditch), especially considering the death of people. Ah, and don’t forget the scene after the credits!