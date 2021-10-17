News

Emma Stone: her style slips commented by Giusi Ferré

ANDMMA STONE

It is the demonstration of the will that wins: why since childhood Emma Stone suffered from panic attacks and he always wrung his hands. What’s more, he kept asking his mother what his day was going to be like and came back to ask him after 30 seconds.

I felt the need to know that no one would die and that nothing would change“. To cure these episodes, more than the therapy, was – he says – “his participation in some theatrical performances”.

Indeed he had wanted to act since he was fourto the point that, having grown up, not to refuse even an offer only, in the two years during which she appeared in 16 theatrical productions at the Valley Youth Theater in Phoenix, she chose to study at home.

If we add to this the singing and dance lessons, you can understand how hard he built his success. Only one concern remained: to change the color of her hair often. To date, all she misses is Titian red.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone’s style slips: from the left, imprecise, imprecise (the mix of patterns), uncertain (the tightness of the dress), intergalactic (photo Getty Images).

Inaccurate (2016) As a teenager she underwent panic therapy. Successfully, because only those who are self-confident can dress like a badly drawn sketch (7 October, Mill Valley Film Festival).

Impossible (2017) Come on, a little imagination. Then the polka dots and the gold band are added to the checks, and you end up regretting a plain dress (June 9, Los Angeles, Gala for Diane Keaton).

Uncertain (2017) There is something surprising about this high quality tailored model. Because it looks like hey – he’s about to slip (Jan 29, LA, 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards).

Intergalactic (2019) He interpreted The Amazing Spider-Man 1 And 2. And here is the result, a vague super robot look that lacks only a protective helmet (February 24, Hollywood).

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


